Wolverine TV: Parents Of Cristian Dixon, Ceyair Wright Recap Michigan Visit
The parents of 2021 Michigan wide receiver commit Cristian Dixon and Rivals100 Michigan cornerback target Ceyair Wright stopped by The Wolverine headquarters, and recapped their trip to Ann Arbor in this roundtable discussion.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
