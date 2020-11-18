The parents of 2021 Michigan wide receiver commit Cristian Dixon and Rivals100 Michigan cornerback target Ceyair Wright stopped by The Wolverine headquarters, and recapped their trip to Ann Arbor in this roundtable discussion.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Overall Recruitment

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Rivals100 CB Ceyair Wright Recaps Michigan Visit