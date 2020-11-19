 Michigan Wolverines Football: Parents Of Michigan Commit Junior Colson Had This To Say About Jim Harbaugh ...
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-19 17:00:00 -0600') }}

Wolverine TV: Parents Of Commit Junior Colson Recap Michigan Visit

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

Rivals100 linebacker and Michigan Wolverines commit Junior Colson's parents discuss their experience visiting Ann Arbor over the weekend.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines football commit Junior Colson made his pledge over the summer.
Michigan Wolverines football commit Junior Colson made his pledge over the summer. (The Wolverine)

