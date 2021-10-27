Wolverine TV Podcast: Balas & Skene Talk Michigan-MSU Rivalry Matchup
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene discuss the Wolverines' upcoming game at Michigan State and reminisce on the rivalry.
Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!
---
