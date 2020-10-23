TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Postgame Reaction On Rayshaun Benny, Quintin Somerville, More

Wolverine TV: Postgame Reaction On Rayshaun Benny, Quintin Somerville, More
The Wolverine staff is on the road and has postgame reaction after watching Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny, a priority 2021 target for Michigan, as well as Wolverines' defensive line commit Quintin Somerville, top 2022 QB target Nicco Marchiol and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: A win Over Minnesota Could be big for Hood
Thoughts On Rayshaun Benny
Thoughts On Quintin Somerville, Nicco Marchiol
---
