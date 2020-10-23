TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Postgame Reaction On Rayshaun Benny, Quintin Somerville, More

The Wolverine staff is on the road and has postgame reaction after watching Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny, a priority 2021 target for Michigan, as well as Wolverines' defensive line commit Quintin Somerville, top 2022 QB target Nicco Marchiol and more.

