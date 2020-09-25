Wolverine TV: Quick Thoughts & Takeaways From Michigan's Commits In Action
TheWolverine's EJ Holland, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox were all on the road tonight checking out the Michigan Wolverines' football commits and targets, with IMG Academy vs. Ravenwood, East Lansing vs. River Rouge and Belleville vs. Fordson serving as the headline games.
The aforementioned trio all provide their takeaways below, recapping the performances of premier Michigan targets in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson, East Lansing (Mich.) High three-star wideout Andrel Anthony and more.
RELATED: Live HS Updates of Michigan's Commits and Targets
COMING SOON: EJ Holland's Takeaways on Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback and Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy and four-star offensive lineman teammate Greg Crippen, as well as Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker and U-M pledge Junior Colson
Austin Fox's Takeaways on East Lansing (Mich.) High three-star receiver and Michigan commit Andrel Anthony, as well as River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive end and U-M target Davonte Miles
Clayton Sayfie's Takeaways on Belleville (Mich.) High four-star cornerback and U-M target Myles Rowser
