TheWolverine's EJ Holland, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox were all on the road tonight checking out the Michigan Wolverines' football commits and targets, with IMG Academy vs. Ravenwood, East Lansing vs. River Rouge and Belleville vs. Fordson serving as the headline games.

The aforementioned trio all provide their takeaways below, recapping the performances of premier Michigan targets in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson, East Lansing (Mich.) High three-star wideout Andrel Anthony and more.