Wolverine TV: Reaction To 2022 Rivals100 DT Derrick Shepard's Performance
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Ohio to watch Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter 2022 Rivals100 defensive tackle Derrick Shepard at his game tonight.
Watch his breakdown of Shepard's performance below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
