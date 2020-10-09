 Recapping the performances of Michigan Wolverines football commit Tavierre Dunlap, target Rayshaun Benny.
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-09 22:19:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Recapping The Performances Of Tavierre Dunlap, U-M Targets

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
TheWolverine was on hand tonight for Del Valle (Tex.) High three-star running back and Michigan Wolverines football commit Tavierre Dunlap's game, with postgame thoughts on his performance below.

We were also on location for the Oak Park vs. Southfield A&T showdown, and have provided postgame reaction on two Michigan targets in that game — Oak Park four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny and class of 2024 Southfield A&T quarterback Isaiah Marshall.

RELATED: Rayshaun Benny Nearing a Decision?

RELATED: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

Michigan Wolverines football commit Tavierre Dunlap
Michigan Wolverines football RB commit Tavierre Dunlap stands 6-0, 195.

EJ Holland's Postgame Thoughts on Michigan Three-Star Running Back Commit Tavierre Dunlap

Clayton Sayfie's Postgame Thoughts on Four-Star Michigan Defensive Tackle Target Rayshaun Benny, Class of 2024 Quarterback Target Isaiah Marshall

