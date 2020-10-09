TheWolverine was on hand tonight for Del Valle (Tex.) High three-star running back and Michigan Wolverines football commit Tavierre Dunlap's game, with postgame thoughts on his performance below.

We were also on location for the Oak Park vs. Southfield A&T showdown, and have provided postgame reaction on two Michigan targets in that game — Oak Park four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny and class of 2024 Southfield A&T quarterback Isaiah Marshall.