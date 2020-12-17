Wolverine TV: Ron Bellamy On Why Donovan Edwards And Michigan Are Great Fit
Former Michigan football wide receiver and current West Bloomfield (Mich.) High head coach Ron Bellamy explains why the Wolverines were the right team for his player, Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards, who signed with U-M Wednesday.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
---
