Wolverine TV: Satellite Camps Are Back, Steve Clinkscale Recruiting Update
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss Michigan football's upcoming satellite camps, the revamped recruiting department, new defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale's early recruiting efforts and more.
Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!
