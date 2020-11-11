Wolverine TV: Sherrone Moore Talks Erick All, Nick Eubanks, TE Room
Michigan Wolverines football tight ends coach Sherrone Moore discusses his position group, including his assessments of sophomore Erick All and fifth-year senior Nick Eubanks so far this season.
