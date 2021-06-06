Wolverine TV: Takeaways From First Week Of Michigan's Satellite Camp Tour
Michigan Wolverines football coaches hit the road this week for the first week of satellite camps, with the dead period having been lifted by the NCAA June 1. The Maize and Blue also hosted 'Detroit Day,' in which over 30 in-state recruits visited Ann Arbor.
Here are our takeaways from an eventful week.
Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Saturday Thoughts: Jay Toia, The Secondary, Much More
RELATED: Five-Star DT Walter Nolen On Meeting Michigan Staff, Upcoming OV, More
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook