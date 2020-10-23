Wolverine TV: Rivals100 Michigan DT Target Rayshaun Benny Game Highlights
TheWolverine was in attendance for Oak Park's game tonight to check out key Michigan Wolverines football four-star defensive tackle target Rayshaun Benny, who stands as one of the Maize and Blue's top remaining targets in the 2021 class.
The contest was the first of the year for Benny (had been out with a meniscus injury), and we have full highlights of his performance below.
