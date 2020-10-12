Wolverine TV: Which Michigan Assistant Coaches Are The Best Recruiters?
Which Michigan football assistant coaches are the best on the recruiting trail? The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break it down on The Wolverine TV.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
---
