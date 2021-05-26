Wolverines In The NBA: Duncan Robinson, Tim Hardaway Making Playoff Impacts

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball players are unsurprisingly making an impact in the postseason. Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks hold a 2-0 first-round series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers, having won both games on the road. They'll return home for game three Friday night (May 28). Burke hasn't appeared in either game during the postseason — despite seeing action in 62 games during the regular season — but Hardaway is making his presence known. Hardaway registered 21 points, four rebounds and one assist in Saturday night's 113-103 game one victory, then followed that performance up with another gem Tuesday evening. In game two, he went off for 28 points on 6-of-8 shooting from three-point range, while adding five assists and one rebound. His 28 points checked in second on the team, behind only star guard Luka Doncic, and his dagger three late gave the Mavs a seven-point lead with one minute to go, putting the game on ice. RELATED: Want to Play For Juwan Howard? Be Ready To Play ‘Kick-Ass’ Defense RELATED: Michigan Basketball ITF HOOPS EXTRA: Top-50 2022 Standout Setting U-M Visit

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball standout Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 28 points in the Dallas Mavericks' game two win over the Los Angeles Clippers. (AP Images)

Robinson, meanwhile, is trying to help the Miami Heat to victory. The team, seeded sixth in the East, is down 2-0 to the Milwaukee Bucks and returns home Thursday night (May 27) looking to make up some ground. The sharpshooter was the team's second-leading scorer in game one, an overtime loss, notching 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting from long range. In game two, Robinson put up 10 points (2-6 3PT), four rebounds and one assist in a blowout loss.

Below is a complete update the three former Michigan basketball players alive in the NBA Playoffs, and a season recap for those who did not make the postseason.

Ignas Brazdeikis, Orlando Magic

Brazdeikis began his second professional season with the New York Knicks, but played just four games with the club and spent most of his time in the G-League. He was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline, then waived after appearing in only one contest. He got another chance late in the year, with the Orlando Magic signing him to a 10-day deal May 2. The team subsequently extended his contract to last until the end of the regular season. In 29.3 minutes per game during eight appearances with the Magic, Brazdeikis averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per tilt, while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from long range.

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Has not seen the floor during the team's two playoff games ... Appeared in 62 of the Mavericks' 72 regular-season games with one start ... Posted 6.6 points and 1.3 assists per night, while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three-point land ... The Mavericks are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and are up 2-0 on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Put up 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3PT), four rebounds and one assist in a game one win over the Clippers May 22, before pouring in 28 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 3PT) and adding five assists and one rebound in a game two victory. Saw action in 70 of the team's 72 regular-season games with 31 starts ... Averaged 16.6 points per game on 44.7 percent shooting from the field and 39.1 percent from long range, while also contributing 3.3 boards and 1.8 assists per tilt.

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers

LeVert had a rollercoaster of a fifth season in the NBA, but he excelled on the floor nonetheless. He began the campaign with the Brooklyn Nets, starting 31 of 45 games and averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest. He was then sent to the Indianapolis Pacers as part of the blockbuster four-team trade that saw James Harden land in Brooklyn. Being traded may have just saved his life, with a physical during the process revealing a cancerous mass on his kidney. LeVert had it surgically removed in mid-February, and was able to return to the court less than a month later on March 13. LeVert shined with his new team, slotting second on the club in points per game (20.7), while also adding 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. He shot 43.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from long range. The former Michigan star was one of the main reasons why the Pacers were able to find themselves into the NBA's play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed, but COVID protocols held him out of the team's two games, both losses — and that ended their season.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Poole's season started off on the wrong note, with the second-year player being sent down to the G-League for a stint, but ended on a high one, setting him up for what appears to be a bright future. The former Michigan standout (2017-19) took his demotion in stride, and was determined to improve while playing increased limits at the lower level. When Warriors head coach Steve Kerr decided it was time to call Poole back up to the NBA roster in early March, he didn't let opportunity slip away. Poole had a strong March while the team dealt with injuries, including to guard Steph Curry, registering 18.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. That stretch earned him a spot in the regular rotation for the remainder of the season. All told, Poole averaged 10.3 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 boards per contest. Kerr praised Poole once the season was over after the Warriors lost both of their play-in games. “Just really fun to see how far Jordan has come," Kerr said. "His rookie year, he was lost in the woods. “It’s just confirmation that hard work and perseverance pays off. He was in the gym more than any other player during the pandemic, and it paid off. He has a really bright future."

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Dropped 24 points on 7-for-13 shooting form long range, while also adding two rebounds and two assists in an overtime loss in game one to the Milwaukee Bucks ... Recorded 10 points (2-6 3PT), four rebounds and one assist in a game two setback ... The No. 6-seeded Heat are down 2-0 in the series. Started all 72 regular-season games for the Miami Heat ... Averaged 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 45.2 percent overall and 42.3 percent from long range ... His 3.5 made threes per game ranked fifth in the association.

Moe Wagner, Orlando Magic

Wagner moved around quite a bit in year three of his pro career. He began the year with the Washington Wizards, appearing in 45 games with five starts. He was a solid role player who bounced in and out of the rotation, averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in 18.6 minutes. He was then traded at the deadline to the Chicago Bulls, where he didn't play a game, before being moved to the Boston Celtics. In Boston, he started in four of his nine games, but only played 6.8 minutes per contest. The organization waived him in mid-April. Opportunity came knocking when the Orlando Magic decided to sign Wagner for the remainder of the season in late April. Wagner got to start 10 of his 11 games with the Magic, one of the worst teams in the league, averaging 26.0 minutes per contest, and putting up 11 points and 4.9 rebounds.

D.J. Wilson, Houston Rockets