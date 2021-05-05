Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has enjoyed two different homecomings over the last week — in games at Detroit and at Miami — and he has performed at a high level in both contests. High level may be an understatement, too, with Hardaway having went off for a career-high 42 points back in the state of Michigan in a win over the Detroit Pistons April 29. He shot 13-of-23 from the field and nailed six of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. What made Hardaway's outing even more important was a number of factors. First, the Mavericks were fighting to get into sixth place in the Eastern Conference to avoid the play-in tournament for the playoffs and get to rest before the first round — which they have since achieved, clinching a postseason berth. Secondly, the club was without star guard Luka Dončić, who was out with an injury, for the night, and starting forward Kristaps Porzingis missed the final quarter of the game due to knee soreness. It was up to Hardaway to lead Dallas to victory, and he delivered in the 115-105 win.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball players Tim Hardaway Jr. and Duncan Robinson played against each other Tuesday night. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Then, on Tuesday night (May 2), Hardaway made his return to his hometown of Miami, when he posted six points, four rebounds and one assist in a 127-113 victory. He hit 10 of his 18 three-point attempts, with those makes tying a franchise record for the most threes in a single game. Another week, another shooting record for Heat forward and former Wolverine Duncan Robinson, who has become the fastest player to make 500 career threes — it took him just 152 games. For context, second on that list is the aforementioned Dončić, who hit his 500th trey in his 187th career game. In Orlando, there are now two former Michigan standouts making an impact for the Magic, with Moe Wagner having been picked up off waivers and now Ignas Brazdeikis joining him with the club. Brazdeikis had a breakout game in his first tilt with the organization, posting 14 points, three rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes while his squad beat the Pistons, 119-112, May 3.

Below is a complete update on every former Michigan Wolverine currently in the NBA.

Ignas Brazdeikis, Orlando Magic

Impressed in his first game for the Magic May 3, posting 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3PT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes in a win over the Pistons. Signed to a 10-day deal with the Orlando Magic May 2 ... Started the season with the New York Knicks but spent most of his time in the G-League, before being dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the trade deadline ... He was waived after appearing in one contest with the club ... The Magic are 21-44 on the season and vying for one of the top picks in this summer's draft.

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Dropped 15 points, one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal in a win over the Detroit Pistons April 29 ... Notched seven points in a win over the Washington Wizards May 1, and followed that up with another seven-point performance in a setback to the Sacramento Kings May 2 ... Registered five points in a win over the Miami Heat May 4. Has appeared off the bench in 55 of the Mavericks' 65 games this season with one start, and is averaging 14.8 minutes per outing ... Posting 6.9 points and 1.4 assists per night, while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point land ... The Mavericks sit at fifth in the Western Conference with a 37-28 record.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Exploded for a career-high 42 points (13-23 FG, 6-10 3PT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in a win over the Detroit Pistons April 29 ... Put up 16 points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal in a win over the Washington Wizards May 1 ... Posted 36 points (13-24 FG, 10-18 3PT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in a win over the Miami Heat May 4. Has seen action in 63 of the team's 65 contests with 24 starts ... Is averaging 16.3 points per game on 44.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.8 percent from long range, while also contributing 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per tilt.

Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers

Posted 36 points (14-24 FG, 5-9 3PT), four rebounds and five assists in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets April 29 ... Put up 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3PT), six assists, one rebound, two blocks and one steal in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder May 1 ... Recorded 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a loss to the Washington Wizards May 3. Averaging 20.0 points (third on team), 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 28 outings (all starts) with the Indiana Pacers, after returning from having surgery on his kidney (was previously with the Brooklyn Nets) ... Shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from long range in those games ... The Pacers are ninth in the East with a 30-34 record and are in the league's play-in tournament with a shot at the playoffs.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Posted five points, one rebound and one assist in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves April 29 ... Notched 17 points six assists, three rebounds and two steals in a win over the Houston Rockets May 1 ... Registered 11 points, one rebound and one assist in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans May 3 ... Put up nine points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans May 4. Has appeared in 45 of the Warriors' 66 games this season with six starts, after having a stint in the G-League ... In the NBA, he's averaging 10.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc ... The Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference with a 33-33 mark and are participating in the play-in tournament for a spot in the playoffs.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Put up eight points, five rebounds and two assists in a win over the San Antonio Spurs April 28 ... Nailed six threes on nine attempts from deep and scored 20 points, while also adding one assist, in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers May 1 ... Notched 10 points, three rebounds, one block and one steal in a win over the Charlotte Hornets May 2 ... Posted 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks May 4. Has started all 62 games for the Miami Heat ... Averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 43.7 percent overall and 40.4 percent from long range ... His 3.5 made threes per game rank fifth in the association ... The Heat are 35-31 on the season and sit at sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Moe Wagner, Orlando Magic

Has played in four games for the Orlando Magic with three starts ... Averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per tilt with his new club ... Posted two points, two rebounds and one assist in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers April 28 ... Notched five points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies April 30 ... Went off for 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3PT), five rebounds and two blocks in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies May 1 ... Scored 10 points and added four rebounds and three assists in a May 3 win over the Detroit Pistons. Was signed by the Magic — his fifth NBA franchise in three seasons in the league — for the rest of the season after recently being waived by the Boston Celtics ... Started the season with the Washington Wizards.

D.J. Wilson, Houston Rockets

Recorded 15 points, 12 rebounds and one assist in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks April 29 ... Registered six points, six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in a loss to the Golden State Warriors May 1. Was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline ... Played just 12 games with the Bucks but has seen action in 23 games now for the Rockets, averaging 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game with his new club ... The Rockets are 16-49 — the worst record in the league — and sit at 15th (last place) in the West.