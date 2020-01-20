Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark picked up his fourth sack of the postseason yesterday, tallying the game-ender against the Tennessee Titans. Clark and quarterback teammate Chad Henne are now heading to the Super Bowl to take on the San Francisco 49ers, while Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary's and Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan's seasons came to an end.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (No. 55) played for the Michigan Wolverines' football team from 2011-14. (USA Today Sports Images)

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Accumulated four tackles and the game-ending sack in Kansas City's 35-24 win over the Titans on Sunday … Clark started 11 of the 14 regular season affairs he participated in this season, and compiled 37 tackles, eight sacks, four passes defended, one pick for five yards and three forced fumbles … Tied for 33rd in the league in sacks … Logged eight tackles and four sacks through two postseason clashes. "'We’re the best defense in the world right now,' Clark told NFL Network’s James Palmer when asked how Kansas City was able to limit [Tennessee running back Derrick] Henry. 'They come in here, they say they’re gonna run the ball. "'I know exactly what they were gonna do, you watching that film, you know what they’re going to do. … Over 200 yards each game. I knew we wasn’t going to win the game if we let that happen. They come in here, he runs for 70 yards, they call him the best rusher in the league.'"

#playoftheweek



Frank Clark talked all week. Media (TEN) said he couldn't back it up



After refusing to run or rollout to his side all game, he had his opportunity to tee off on his former teammate at Michigan, Taylor Lewan



After this, it was over.



This was an emotional man after the game. Frank Clark told me he knew he was going to back up the quotes he told me this week about shutting down Derrick Henry. Said he hopes everyone knows never to doubt him ever again. pic.twitter.com/ukRUzjQyUv — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 19, 2020

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Played in the Packers' 37-20 loss at San Francisco, but did not notch any statistics … Gary competed in all 16 contests (no starts) in the regular season and posted 21 stops and two sacks … Racked up two tackles off the bench in two playoff appearances.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not play in Kansas City's 35-24 victory over Tennessee on Sunday … Henne did not see action for the 12-4 Chiefs in 2019, serving as the club's third-string quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started at left tackle in Tennessee's 35-24 loss at Kansas City … Lewan received the starting nod in all 12 regular season games he competed in this season, after returning Oct. 6 from his four-outing suspension to begin the year … Also started all three of the Titans' playoff showdowns. "Lewan, who signed a five-year, $80 million extension in 2018, is set to make $18.2 million in 2020," Michael Moraitis of TitanSized.com wrote. "It’ll be interesting to see if the Titans approach him about a restructuring of his contract in order to free up more money for the slew of important free agents this team has to sign. "Not that any player should be expected to do it given the potentially short shelf life of NFL players in general, but if “Dad” really wants to show he’s all-in with this team and is trying to do all he can to help it win a Super Bowl, he’ll at least consider it."

Thank you to every single @Titans fan that believed in us through the year. I screwed this team being gone for 4 weeks, the team never flinched in front of adversity even when we were 2-4. I love the city of Nashville and excited about our teams future.

Thank you

Love. Dad



Thank you

