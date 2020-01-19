News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 19

Michigan on TV

What: Michigan @ Nebraska

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Very productive day overall for the Michigan players in Tampa. Michael Danna was terrific setting the edge and picked up half a sack. Onwenu was moving dudes and sturdy in pass pro. Runyan was solid in run blocking. Glasgow had a big pass breakup."
— Michigan grad Seth Guttman on Twitter on Saturday night following the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Jim Harbaugh Announces new Assistant Coach Hires

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Howard Miffed by Foul Disparity in Loss

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Loss at Iowa

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Glasgow, Onwenu Shine in East-West Shrine Bowl

• Ashley Bastock, Toledo Blade: Michigan Notebook: DT Carlo Kemp to Return for Fifth Year

