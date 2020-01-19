The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 19
Michigan on TV
What: Michigan @ Nebraska
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 5:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
So just an update for all of you in Ann Arbor, we are still in Iowa waiting for the de-icing equipment ... SAFETY FIRST! Long day but we are having a good time together on the plane! pic.twitter.com/pikoVR1fnr— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 18, 2020
Stuck in Iowa still due to icy conditions from overnight. @DavidDejulius and @Xaviersimpson3 give us an update from the tarmac! #embracethesuck #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ysWqid8G2z— Ed Kengerski (@EdUofM) January 18, 2020
📹@UMichFootball fans...here’s a preview of what’s to come, 2021 QB @jjmccarthy09 Nazareth Academy(IL) with the jump throw at @RiseAndFireCamp #COMMITTED💯 pic.twitter.com/T865vajsR0— QBHitList.com (@QBHitList) January 18, 2020
Michgan's Michael Danna (94) is going to generate a lot of buzz off of his Shrine Bowl performance. Met Coleman at the QB. https://t.co/WCWN7b8DXa— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) January 18, 2020
Michigan IOL Michael Onwenu is a big guy to watch moving forward in this process. A fantastic athlete that can really maul guys. Love his as a sleeper in a weaker IOL class.— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 18, 2020
📹: @BillyM_91 pic.twitter.com/JXyLklbPYb
Very productive day overall for the Michigan players in Tampa. Michael Danna was terrific setting the edge and picked up half a sack. Onwenu was moving dudes and sturdy in pass pro. Runyan was solid in run blocking. Glasgow had a big pass breakup.— Seth Guttman (@Seth_Guttman) January 19, 2020
Good for Michael Danna. Not only is he doing a nice job setting the edge against the run, he gets rewarded with a half sack right before halftime.— Seth Guttman (@Seth_Guttman) January 18, 2020
#ShrineBowl players with impressive first half performances:— Craig Forrestal (@that_sports_guy) January 18, 2020
Garrett Marino
Benny LeMay
James Robinson
Joe Gaziano
Eli Wolf
Derrek Tuszka
James Morgan
Michael Danna
Watching this East West Shrine game: Michigan’s Jon Runyan is exactly the @SeanPayton / @Saints type of player. I’d keep an eye on him for the #Saints. #whodat #nola #whodatnation— Sam (@SAM_HUR) January 18, 2020
MI LB/S Jordan Glasgow showed the hustle and tackling ability that will make him a special teams demon at the next level.— Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) January 18, 2020
Winners East West Shrine Game:— Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) January 18, 2020
James Robinson
Michael Onwenu
Kevin Dotson
Garrett Marino
Kendall Coleman
Michael Danna
Parnell Motley
Jon Runyan
Darryl Williams
Mason Kinsey
Eli Wolf
Benny LeMay
Binjimen Victor
Malcolm Perry
Ja’Marcus Bradley
Adrian Killins
Parker Houston
Guys to keep an eye on from the Sheine Bowl rosters:— Mark (@MarkW_E01) January 18, 2020
Bravvion Roy (iDL)
Mykal Walker (LB)
Rodney Clemons (S)
Michael Danna (EDGE)
Bryce Huff (EDGE)
Mason Kinsey (WR)
Michael Onwenu (iOL)
Kevin Dotson (iOL)
James Robinson (RB)
James Morgan (QB)
Parnell Motley (CB)
....
VAN WYHE for the WIN! pic.twitter.com/7r5zsSzbPM— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 19, 2020
GOAL! Van Wyhe in 2OT! pic.twitter.com/mlxDwUG6Ft— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 19, 2020
The third grader that drew this wasted their time #Undefeated https://t.co/02szdJO39f— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) January 19, 2020
U mad bro? #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dE4ETtS9KB— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) January 19, 2020
Quote of the day
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Jim Harbaugh Announces new Assistant Coach Hires
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Howard Miffed by Foul Disparity in Loss
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Loss at Iowa
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Glasgow, Onwenu Shine in East-West Shrine Bowl
• Ashley Bastock, Toledo Blade: Michigan Notebook: DT Carlo Kemp to Return for Fifth Year
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook