Former Michigan Wolverines football players Mo Hurst and Jourdan Lewis made two of the biggest plays among U-M alums in Week 14 of the NFL, recording interceptions for the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, respectively. More on their picks has been included below, along with full updates on all other former Wolverines in the NFL.

Mo Hurst played for the Michigan Wolverines' football team from 2013-17. (AP Images)

OG Ben Braden, New York Jets

Resides on the 5-8 Jets' practice squad and has not appeared in an affair in 2019 …Released by the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 7 and was signed by New York on Nov. 13.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Connected on 19 of his 36 passes for 169 yards with one and touchdown and a pick in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs, while also rushing for 20 yards on two carries … Brady has started all 13 of New England's clashes in 2019 and is completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,437 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions, to go along with three rushing scores … Brady's 3,437 yards are the sixth most in the NFL and his 19 touchdown passes are tied for 13th.

And now @TomBrady RUNS it 17 yards for the first down.



ON FOURTH DOWN. pic.twitter.com/gfBkYzHl0H — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 9, 2019

TE Ian Bunting, Indianapolis Colts

After being released by the Jets on Sept. 25, he was signed to the 6-7 Colts' practice squad on Oct. 8, and has not appeared in a contest with either team this year.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and accumulated two tackles in the Steelers' 23-17 win at Arizona … Bush has earned the starting nod in 12 of the 13 games he has played in this season, and has compiled 88 tackles, one sack, four passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery he ran back nine yards for a touchdown in the club's Oct. 13 win at the Chargers "We’ve been thoughtful about what we ask him to do in an effort to preserve him over the course of a 16-plus game season," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said on Sunday, per Steelers.com. "We realize he’s a rookie. We’ve removed him from some sub-packages and things of that nature, trying to keep his snap count in a reasonable place so he doesn’t wear down as a young guy, and I think he really has been responding to that. He has been just as productive as he was in the earlier portions of the season but on a fewer number of snaps. It’s a good sign of what we’re getting from him, and it’s going to allow him to maintain productivity and strength as we get deeper into the important month of December."

.@_Dbush11 playing catch with the #Steelers fans in Arizona...until a #Cardinals fan catches one of his passes pic.twitter.com/9DW12OEqpJ — Devin Bush II Fan Page (@DevinBushII) December 9, 2019

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Resides on the 5-8 Broncos' injured reserve list after suffering a torn ACL on Aug. 28.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Was benched and did not play in the Dolphins' 22-21 loss to the 5-8 Jets over the weekend … Charlton has started five of the nine outings he has played in this season, and has logged 20 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. “Really more game plan than anything,” Miami head coach Brian Flores said on Monday, per The Sun Sentinel. "Felt like we needed to go with some other guys, just from a game-plan standpoint, but he was healthy and hopefully we get him going this week. Taco’s been great. He’s done a great job, really across the board. He’s had some production from a sack standpoint. We just felt like [Sunday] we were better off going with the other guys.”

Taco Charlton a healthy scratch Sunday because of "game plan" https://t.co/JJQE3qmxOB — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 9, 2019

Why Taco Charlton was a healthy scratch for Dolphins. PLUS Flores reacts about PI call and lots of personnel notes:. https://t.co/CaoRaI3RGi — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 10, 2019

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on the 3-10 Redskins' injured reserve and has not appeared in a showdown this year.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Came off the bench in the Chiefs' 23-16 win at New England over the weekend, and notched four tackles and one sack … Clark has started nine of 11 tilts this season for 9-4 Kansas City, and has posted 32 tackles, six sacks, three passes defended, one interception for five yards and three forced fumbles.

Watch Frank Clark. Breeland made an AWESOME play on the ball, but it's possible in part due to a lofted throw as Brady is falling away from Clark, who beat Wynn around the edge instantly.



Huge play by Breeland, huge play by Clark as well (that won't show up in the box score). pic.twitter.com/5dmonQkfvR — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) December 9, 2019

Second week in a row a team has decided to make a WR crucial in blocking Frank Clark on a run to his side. Both plays ended similarly.



Also, Clark low-key got the better of Wynn repeatedly Sunday. pic.twitter.com/R85JO1Cqi7 — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) December 9, 2019

FRANK CLARK BRINGS BRADY DOWN TO THE GROUND FOR A SACK‼️#ChiefsKingdom | #KCvsNE pic.twitter.com/p3vyn8zykW — Chiefs Focus (@ChiefsFocus) December 8, 2019

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Saw action in Arizona's 23-17 setback to the Steelers over the weekend, but did not start … Cole has received playing time in all 13 of the 3-9-1 Cardinals' affairs, but has only started two of them.

CB Blake Countess, New York Jets

Saw the field, but did not rack up any stats in the Jets' 22-21 triumph over Miami on Sunday … Countess has only appeared in six clashes (no starts) this year, and has yet to record a statistic.

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Resides on the 8-5 Steelers' practice squad and has not seen any action in 2019.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Is out for the year with a broken collarbone, having only appeared in the season-opening loss to the Chargers … Funchess hauled in three catches for 32 yards that day before suffering the injury.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Registered three stops in 10-3 Green Bay's 20-15 triumph over the Redskins … Gary has not started a contest yet this season, but has participated in all 13 and has tallied 16 tackles and one sack.

Had to have been a cool moment for Preston Smith. Washington obviously prioritized other contracts when they let him walk.



Check out Rashan Gary eating Morgan Moses alive from the EZ view, though. pic.twitter.com/Gs4a5uH4IM — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) December 10, 2019

amazing design by Mike Pettine to get Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary on the field together..



Rashan Gary smokes Morgan Moses pic.twitter.com/3ruJUivpuU — Jake (@SeedsofJake) December 8, 2019

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on injured reserve after suffering his second concussion of the year on Nov. 17 … Gedeon started five of the eight games he took part in this season, and totaled 13 tackles.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Did not receive playing time in 8-5 Pittsburgh's 23-17 victory over Arizona … Gentry has only appeared in three outings, with the lone statistic he's accumulated being a fumble recovery.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started Detroit's 20-7 setback at Minnesota, marking his 12th start in 12 showdowns this year (missed the Nov. 3 loss at Oakland with a back injury).

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Is on the Bengals' injured reserve … Glasgow started two of the five tilts he participated in and compiled seven tackles, before sustaining a knee injury on Oct. 27.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Registered one tackle in Monday night's 23-17 overtime victory over the Giants … Graham has started all 13 games this year for 6-7 Philadelphia, and has tallied 40 tackles, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Has not seen any action for 9-4 Kansas City in 2019, serving as the club's third-string quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Has spent the entire 2019 campaign on the 8-5 Texans' practice squad, and has not participated in an affair this year.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Played in 10-3 Seattle's 28-12 loss to the Rams, but did not log any stats … Hill has begun two of the nine clashes he has participated in, notching eight total tackles.

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Came off the bench in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Titans, posting a pass defended and an interception he returned 55 yards … Hurst has only started two of 13 contests this season, racking up 15 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two passes defended and the aforementioned interception. "Maurice Hurst did his part early in the first quarter at Oakland Coliseum," Josh Schrock of NBC Sports wrote on Sunday. "With the Titans driving, quarterback Ryan Tannehill dropped back to pass and attempted to sling the ball to his left. The pass was deflected by Dion Jordan, and then fluttered into the arms of Hurst, who rumbled 55 yards the other way before Tannehill chased him down with a big hit. Get the O2 tank to Hurst, stat. The Raiders capitalized on the turnover a few plays later when DeAndre Washington plunged in from 14 yards out to make it 7-0."

Mo Hurst with the big man INT!



He got decked by Tannehill too 😂 pic.twitter.com/lRgSOmsMrd — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) December 8, 2019

Mo Hurst rumblin, bumblin, stumblin for 53 yards on the INT return. Dion Jordan gets his hands up to deflect the pass. pic.twitter.com/5q8O48mX0D — Evan Groat (@Egroat5) December 8, 2019

OL Kyle Kalis, Free Agent

Was signed to the 6-7 Raiders' practice squad on Oct. 23, but was then released on Dec. 4 after not having appeared in a game with them.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started at left tackle in Tennessee's 42-21 blowout of the Raiders … Lewan has received the starting nod in all nine outings he has taken part in this season, after returning Oct. 6 from his four-showdown suspension that begun the year.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started Thursday night's 31-24 loss to the Bears, recording five tackles, a pass defended and an interception … Lewis has begun four of Dallas' 13 tilts, and has registered 34 tackles, three sacks, five passes defended and two picks for a combined 20 yards. "Going into last Thursday night’s contest, the Dallas Cowboys defense had not recorded a turnover in four weeks, but that streak would end with the Bears’ first drive of the game," Matt Minich of Blogging the Boys wrote on Monday. "After scoring on their first possession the Cowboys led 7-0, but it wasn’t long before the Bears were in scoring position (sigh). On second and seven from the 16-yard line, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky ran a bootleg to his left. Despite tight coverage by the Cowboys secondary, Trubisky tried to force the ball to his receiver in the flat, but the pass flew over his head. "It appeared that the ball would soar harmlessly out of bounds, but defensive back Jourdan Lewis got great extension to make the catch. His right foot came down inches from the sideline and he managed to drag his left toe before his momentum took him out of bounds. This was an incredible play for Lewis to break the team’s four-game streak without a turnover and is this week’s Cowboys Play of the Game."

With his second interception of the season Jourdan Lewis is now tied with Xavier Woods for the most on the Dallas Cowboys.



Jourdan is also fourth on the team in sacks. pic.twitter.com/zXOo0i90qf — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 6, 2019

That is the player that Jourdan Lewis has been for the Cowboys.



He should have been playing at a high volume all along. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 6, 2019

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Did not see the field in Sunday's 28-12 victory over Seattle … Long has only played in six affairs (no starts), and has tallied seven stops and a pass defended.

OL Erik Magnuson, Oakland Raiders

Resides on the Raiders' practice squad, with his lone appearance of 2019 coming in the Nov. 3 win over Detroit … Magnuson was signed by Oakland off the Bills' practice squad on Oct. 30.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Is on Seattle's practice squad and has not participated in a clash since Sept. 22, after taking part in the first three contests of the season and totaling three tackles.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Saw action in the 10-3 Saints' 48-46 loss to San Francisco, albeit off the bench … Omameh has started just one of the 11 games he has played in this season.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Placed on the club's injured reserve list with a back ailment on Dec. 7 … Peppers had begun all 11 outings for New York prior to the injury, and had accumulated 76 tackles, five passes defended, one interception he returned 32 yards for a score and three forced fumbles … He also averaged 12.3 yards on four punt returns and 23 yards on one kick return. "There was little chance of Peppers playing again this season but yet, the Giants waffled on shelving him for two weeks," John Fennelly of GiantsWire explained on Sunday. "Was there something the doctors saw that led them to believe he could come back in such a short window, or is it simply just another instance of a team that has been so mismanaged this year taking another misstep? The Giants knew Peppers had a fractured bone is his back on November 25, the day after the injury occurred. Why on God’s green earth would they try to bring the 24-year-old cornerstone of the their defense back too soon from such a serious injury? They are 2-10 and going nowhere fast. Peppers is an integral piece of their future. This is a bit head-scratching to those of us who have been around this game for so many years. Just another curious (non) move in a flurry of curious move by this suddenly bewildered franchise."

Giants place Jabrill Peppers on IR and activate Kareem Martin.



This is a good move by the Giants, make sure Peppers doesn’t re-injure a broken bone in his back.#giantschat — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) December 7, 2019

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Has spent the entire campaign on the 3-10 Dolphins' practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

Saw the field, but did not compile any stats in Jacksonville's 45-10 loss to the Chargers … Ryan has only seen action the past two weeks (no starts) after missing the first 11 showdowns while recovering from a torn ACL, but has yet to log any statistics.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started his club's 45-10 beatdown of Jacksonville, marking the 13th consecutive start he's made this season.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Notched one tackle off the bench in 4-9 Jacksonville's blowout loss to the Chargers … Watson has participated in five tilts this year (no starts), and has posted two tackles.

P Matt Wile, Free Agent

Released by the Lions on Dec. 5 and is now a free agent … Wile had been on Detroit's practice squad after the club signed him on Nov. 16 following his waiving by the Falcons … He appeared in two affairs with Atlanta, and averaged 48.3 yards on six punts, while dropping three of the six inside the opposing 20-yard line.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Racked up five stops and a pass defended in the Jaguars' 45-10 annihilation at the hands of the Chargers … Wilson has been called upon to start all 13 clashes for Jacksonville this year, and has recorded 65 tackles, three passes defended, one pick and one forced fumble. "Jarrod is participating in this week’s My Cause My Cleats campaign alongside 58 other members of the Jaguars roster," Jaguars.com wrote on Thursday prior to Jacksonville's game last weekend. "The annual collaboration between the NFL and players allows athletes around the league to showcase a charitable cause of their choosing through artistically-designed shoes to be worn in-game.

"Jarrod selected Jacksonville’s own Wolfson Children’s Hospital as his cause, and on Tuesday he brought his cleats to patients on its fourth floor to put the finishing touches on the rainbow splatter paint design: the signatures of kids who will be watching from the hospital this Sunday. Nine-year-old Logan was the first to sign Jarrod’s cleats, and the two wasted no time chatting about their favorite video games."

#Jaguars S Jarrod Wilson makes a fantastic TFL.



Chargers called for an illegal block in the back that pushes them back anyways. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 8, 2019

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Registered three stops in a non-starting assignment in New England's 23-16 loss to Kansas City … Winovich hasn't started any contests yet but has played in all 13 of them, tallying 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a touchdown he scored after taking a blocked punt to the house.

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens