The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 9
Tweets of the day
Michigan vs. Alabama.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 8, 2019
It’s official: we are @CitrusBowl bound! #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/SfHpPgIPWA
Alabama vs. Michigan— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 8, 2019
📅: Jan. 1
📍: Orlando, FL
🏟: Camping World Stadium #BamaFactor #RollTide pic.twitter.com/0mpupPpGMg
Bowl tickets are available to the general public beginning tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 8, 2019
Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
[Donors & season ticket holders who pre-ordered will have their seats assigned prior to the general public.]
» https://t.co/dWuByep09l pic.twitter.com/34GZoSdR22
.@UMichFootball is headed to Orlando to face Alabama in the @CitrusBowl!— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 8, 2019
Leave the planning to us and book your spot now on the Alumni Territory Citrus Bowl Tour. https://t.co/I7O4MRWRAE
We. Want. BAMA!!!— Bill Hengesbach (@BHengesbach) December 8, 2019
Michigan vs Alabama in the Citrus Bowl, let’s get it #GoBlue— Wolverine Kingdom (@WolverineKngdom) December 8, 2019
Focused on a select group of four, top-40 center Hunter Dickinson discusses his finalists and upcoming decision for later this month https://t.co/uncMhMDOvc pic.twitter.com/ggxWBfDQYy— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) December 8, 2019
The stories behind Johns and Davis becoming impact players in the win over Iowa.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 9, 2019
STORY » https://t.co/0R1yZuwOvl #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/W6Sge4yQkr
Did we forget that iconic bronze casting he won at Michigan as a DEFENSIVE player known as the Heisman? And the wine label Intercept that has Robert Parker drooling? Robbery. https://t.co/PpnJO1v9PJ pic.twitter.com/30UqWOehRC— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) December 8, 2019
On of the classiest and finest men I’ve had the pleasure to know...the great Bump Elliott passed away this morning. He recruited me to Michigan, I owe him so much. RIP Bump. Here’s a pic from Iowa 3 years ago with Bump, Dan Dierdorf, me and with Jon Jansen pic.twitter.com/aZGu4AkDfw— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) December 8, 2019
Consider: when Bump Elliott became head coach @UMichFootball in 1959 - he had already served in WW2, was a 3 sport star as a player, B1G MVP & national champ in football, and helped Iowa win a Rose Bowl as an assistant...he was just 33 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/S21w28bP9U— MVictors (@MVictors) December 8, 2019
Rest in peace, Bump.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 8, 2019
Former All-American Player and Football Coach Chalmers “Bump” Elliott Passes Away.
DETAILS » https://t.co/K7NnVrWJc3 pic.twitter.com/mLCMoERcjh
For @UMichFootball fans, Bump will be remembered first for his role on the '47 national champion 'Mad Magicians' team (here is Bump getting the jump pass for a TD from Bob Chappuis in the 1948 @rosebowlgame) pic.twitter.com/SfNAuy7qxS— MVictors (@MVictors) December 8, 2019
...and as @UMichFootball head coach, Bump will be rememered for winning the 1965 @rosebowlgame and just inches away from an undefeated season and a certain national title https://t.co/ZGI8GgjvjX #GoBlue— MVictors (@MVictors) December 8, 2019
If you tally up his accomplishments as a player, asst coach, head coach & athletic director...Bump Elliott had one of the most impactful careers in the history of @bigten #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/B1vT4K2qCl— MVictors (@MVictors) December 8, 2019
Bump's biggest impact in @bigten was probably post-Michigan, when he transformed the Iowa athletic department. He hired several coaching legends - the Hawks took 12 NCAA titles and 29 B1G championships on his watch... pic.twitter.com/EqHj7XQsTz— MVictors (@MVictors) December 8, 2019
All along the way..Bump Elliott led with a style today we have a fancy b-school name for---> Servant Leadership. With his low ego approach, he worked hard to find the right leaders, provide them with the resources they needed and got out of the way. It worked.— MVictors (@MVictors) December 8, 2019
Hi guys! my surgery hurts bad but I promise I'll still watch Chase wear shoes for team impact today when he plays with the patriots! I am grateful to @Wino & @GoTeamIMPACT for helping kids who can't do sports cuz of having chronic medical stuff! #MyCauseMyCleats #GoBlue #GoPats pic.twitter.com/xFeb0eu3WE— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) December 8, 2019
Tim Hardaway Jr. was on 🔥 from three tonight:— Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) December 9, 2019
29 points
10-13 FG
9-12 3PT FG (career-high) pic.twitter.com/DYJT8FHQF1
Here's all 9️⃣!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/sslYZs4yeJ— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 9, 2019
December 9, 2019 Happy Birthday Gerald White - https://t.co/cu1Zs91ANJ pic.twitter.com/u7J12lRD9W— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 9, 2019
Happy Birthday Josh Christopher! @Jaygup23 pic.twitter.com/XnhB7Sx9AU— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 8, 2019
It's Josh Christopher's Birthday... Don't let him break your ankles like this @Jaygup23 pic.twitter.com/ShijWwP93T— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 8, 2019
8th win of the year in the books. #goblue pic.twitter.com/8ENRaZzFQ6— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 8, 2019
Weight room 💪😤@umichwbball pic.twitter.com/N8KEcuv2wv— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 8, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Wolverines Draw Alabama in the Citrus Bowl
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Harbaugh on Bowl Game Participation — 'Finish What you Started'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel Coming out of big Michigan OV Weekend
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Notebook: Nick Saban on Respect for Harbaugh, Michigan
• Mark Emmert and Chad Leistikow, HawkCentral: Bump Elliott, Architecht of Iowa's Athletic Department for 21 Years, Dies at age 94
