News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 9

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Finish what you started has always been kind of the general rule I’ve personally thought of it as."
— Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh last night, discussing the subject of players potentially sitting out the bowl game.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Wolverines Draw Alabama in the Citrus Bowl

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Harbaugh on Bowl Game Participation — 'Finish What you Started'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Latest Intel Coming out of big Michigan OV Weekend

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Notebook: Nick Saban on Respect for Harbaugh, Michigan

• Mark Emmert and Chad Leistikow, HawkCentral: Bump Elliott, Architecht of Iowa's Athletic Department for 21 Years, Dies at age 94

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}