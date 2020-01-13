Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark put on a dominant performance during this weekend's playoffs, finishing with three sacks in his club's 51-31 win over the Houston Texans. We have more on Clark's impressive outing below, along with every other Michigan player who participated in the postseason this weekend.

Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Frank Clark played at U-M from 2011-14. (USA Today Sports Images)

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Put on an impressive four-tackle, three-sack performance in Kansas City's wild 51-31 victory over the Houston Texans … His three sacks were the most ever by any player in the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium … Clark started 11 of the 14 affairs he participated in this season, and accumulated 37 tackles, eight sacks, four passes defended, one pick for five yards and three forced fumbles … He also tied for 33rd in the league in sacks. "Clark didn't just have quantity when it came to sacks on Sunday, he also had quality," Adam Teicher of ESPN wrote on Sunday night. "He sacked [Texans quarterback] Deshaun Watson for a 17-yard loss on Houston's final play. "He also had a sack in the third quarter on which Clark simply wouldn't quit. On that play, he took a couple of passes at Watson but failed to get him and even fell to the ground at one point. But he got up and finally made the tackle because, as Clark himself said, he had no choice. "The Chiefs needed a big game from Clark since they played without Chris Jones, their leader in sacks in each of the past two seasons. Jones missed the game with a sore calf. The Texans had beaten the Chiefs in October without Jones -- one of two games this season in which the Chiefs failed to register a sack. This time, led by Clark's effort, the Chiefs had five sacks."

Frank Clark unblocked off the edge to seal it!pic.twitter.com/G7BjKTe84z — PFF (@PFF) January 12, 2020

Frank Clark's 3rd down sack on Deshaun Watson took 10.8 seconds from snap-to-sack, the 2nd-longest sack this season.@TheRealFrankC_ traveled 42.2 yards of in-play distance, the 2nd most distance traveled on a sack.#HOUvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/mIXHegNvFM — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 12, 2020

Frank Clark, who had never made it past the Divisional Round during his time with the Seahawks, finished his Arrowhead Stadium playoff debut with THREE sacks, helping lead the #Chiefs to their biggest comeback in franchise history. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 13, 2020

Frank Clark is showing why he got $105M. What effort, what a game. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 12, 2020

Frank Clark has 10 sacks in his last 9 games. — blake (@BlakeNFLDraft) January 13, 2020

"Thank God we got Pat Mahomes."

Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) on shutting down the Houston offense, his QB, and more from the locker room: pic.twitter.com/0VOBjyheLf — Brandon Zenner (@NPNowZenner) January 13, 2020

The YMCA Chiefs Wildhawks, who will represent the Chiefs at the Pro Bowl in a few weeks, just met Frank Clark here on the sidelines during pre-game warmups.



Awesome moment for these kids and great stuff from Clark. pic.twitter.com/1WekARoqL6 — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 12, 2020

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Came off the bench and compiled two tackles in Green Bay's 28-23 triumph over Seattle on Sunday night … Gary played in all 16 clashes (no starts) this year and logged 21 stops and two sacks.

Bringing in a fresh Rashan Gary to rush the passer on obvious passing downs is quite a luxury for the @packers. I noticed him on this key 3rd down play right before the FG miss. pic.twitter.com/VikNfR7Dd6 — Jason Fielder (@JasonFielderTV) January 13, 2020

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' season came to an end when they fell at San Francisco, 27-10, on Saturday, but Gedeon did not play … He suffered his second concussion of the year on Nov. 17 and spent the rest of the campaign on the injured reserve … Gedeon started five of the eight contests he took part in for 10-6 Minnesota and notched 13 tackles.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not play in Kansas City's wild 51-31 comeback victory over Houston … Henne did not see any action for the 12-4 Chiefs in 2019, serving as the club's third-string quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Spent the entire 2019 campaign on the 10-6 Texans' practice squad and did not participate in a game this year, including Sunday's 51-31 loss at Kansas City.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Posted two tackles in a backup role in Seattle's 28-23 loss at Green Bay, including the controversial third-and-nine Packer conversion with 1:56 remaining … Hill started four of the 12 outings he played in this year and racked up 25 stops. "Facing a third-and-nine with two minutes left, [Packers quarterback Aaron] Rodgers hit former Seahawk Jimmy Graham, matched up on reserve Lano Hill, who was in the team’s dime package," Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times wrote on Sunday. "The ball was ruled to have just crossed the line for a first down following a review, even if the Seahawks protested vehemently it hadn’t. "'My guys were just telling me it was short,' [Seahawks coach Pete] Carroll said. 'It looked short and had they called him short then it would have been short (meaning it would not have been overturned).'"

Feel bad for Delano Hill. He was in on both of these tackles, stopping guys clearly short of the line to gain. Didn’t get the call either time.@lanokash pic.twitter.com/DtHS6dLe9H — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 13, 2020

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started at left tackle in Tennessee's 28-12 victory at Baltimore … Lewan received the starting nod in all 12 showdowns he competed in this season, after returning Oct. 6 from his four-tilt suspension to begin the year.

Mike Vrabel joked about not being able to put any more money on the left side of the OLine then got into how he's seen Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold come together to play well as the season wore on. #Titans pic.twitter.com/i2AUKhh92S — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 13, 2020

““The camaraderie on this team is closer than I even had in college,” tackle Taylor Lewan said. “I remember people saying that when you get to the NFL, guys have... https://t.co/aqmSQwwNGd — Jenn Rainone (@jennrain1) January 12, 2020

Taylor Lewan vs. JJ Watt next weekend ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Wd4gfpXW0s — Jack (@rolltide69) January 12, 2020

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Recorded two tackles off the bench in the Seahawks' narrow 28-23 loss at Green Bay on Sunday night … Mone saw the field for just four affairs in 2019, registering four stops.

I'm not a @Seahawks fan, but number 79 is hustling on defense - Bryan Mone - had to look him up. Great job! — Dan Surry (@dsurry) January 13, 2020

Bryan Mone getting some good play time in the playoff game here for the Seahawks — MichSportsNow (@SportsMich) January 13, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens

Earned the starting nod in Baltimore's 28-12 home loss to the Titans on Saturday night, tallying three tackles … Wormley played in all 16 clashes this year (seven starts), and totaled 33 stops, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. “They [Tennessee] did exactly what we thought they were going to do, which is the frustrating part," Wormley said after Saturday's loss, per David Boclair of TitanMaven. "We knew they weren’t going to throw it much. We knew they were going to run it. Once they got a big enough lead, that is what they continued to do, and we couldn’t seem to stop them.”