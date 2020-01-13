News More News
Wolverines In The NFL Playoffs: Frank Clark Puts On A 3-Sack Performance

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark put on a dominant performance during this weekend's playoffs, finishing with three sacks in his club's 51-31 win over the Houston Texans.

We have more on Clark's impressive outing below, along with every other Michigan player who participated in the postseason this weekend.

Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Frank Clark played at U-M from 2011-14.
Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Frank Clark played at U-M from 2011-14. (USA Today Sports Images)

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Put on an impressive four-tackle, three-sack performance in Kansas City's wild 51-31 victory over the Houston Texans … His three sacks were the most ever by any player in the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium … Clark started 11 of the 14 affairs he participated in this season, and accumulated 37 tackles, eight sacks, four passes defended, one pick for five yards and three forced fumbles … He also tied for 33rd in the league in sacks.

"Clark didn't just have quantity when it came to sacks on Sunday, he also had quality," Adam Teicher of ESPN wrote on Sunday night. "He sacked [Texans quarterback] Deshaun Watson for a 17-yard loss on Houston's final play.

"He also had a sack in the third quarter on which Clark simply wouldn't quit. On that play, he took a couple of passes at Watson but failed to get him and even fell to the ground at one point. But he got up and finally made the tackle because, as Clark himself said, he had no choice.

"The Chiefs needed a big game from Clark since they played without Chris Jones, their leader in sacks in each of the past two seasons. Jones missed the game with a sore calf. The Texans had beaten the Chiefs in October without Jones -- one of two games this season in which the Chiefs failed to register a sack. This time, led by Clark's effort, the Chiefs had five sacks."

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Came off the bench and compiled two tackles in Green Bay's 28-23 triumph over Seattle on Sunday night … Gary played in all 16 clashes (no starts) this year and logged 21 stops and two sacks.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' season came to an end when they fell at San Francisco, 27-10, on Saturday, but Gedeon did not play … He suffered his second concussion of the year on Nov. 17 and spent the rest of the campaign on the injured reserve … Gedeon started five of the eight contests he took part in for 10-6 Minnesota and notched 13 tackles.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not play in Kansas City's wild 51-31 comeback victory over Houston … Henne did not see any action for the 12-4 Chiefs in 2019, serving as the club's third-string quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Spent the entire 2019 campaign on the 10-6 Texans' practice squad and did not participate in a game this year, including Sunday's 51-31 loss at Kansas City.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Posted two tackles in a backup role in Seattle's 28-23 loss at Green Bay, including the controversial third-and-nine Packer conversion with 1:56 remaining … Hill started four of the 12 outings he played in this year and racked up 25 stops.

"Facing a third-and-nine with two minutes left, [Packers quarterback Aaron] Rodgers hit former Seahawk Jimmy Graham, matched up on reserve Lano Hill, who was in the team’s dime package," Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times wrote on Sunday. "The ball was ruled to have just crossed the line for a first down following a review, even if the Seahawks protested vehemently it hadn’t.

"'My guys were just telling me it was short,' [Seahawks coach Pete] Carroll said. 'It looked short and had they called him short then it would have been short (meaning it would not have been overturned).'"

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started at left tackle in Tennessee's 28-12 victory at Baltimore … Lewan received the starting nod in all 12 showdowns he competed in this season, after returning Oct. 6 from his four-tilt suspension to begin the year.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Recorded two tackles off the bench in the Seahawks' narrow 28-23 loss at Green Bay on Sunday night … Mone saw the field for just four affairs in 2019, registering four stops.

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens

Earned the starting nod in Baltimore's 28-12 home loss to the Titans on Saturday night, tallying three tackles … Wormley played in all 16 clashes this year (seven starts), and totaled 33 stops, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.

“They [Tennessee] did exactly what we thought they were going to do, which is the frustrating part," Wormley said after Saturday's loss, per David Boclair of TitanMaven.

"We knew they weren’t going to throw it much. We knew they were going to run it. Once they got a big enough lead, that is what they continued to do, and we couldn’t seem to stop them.”

