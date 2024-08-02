For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward fall camp. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk the back end of the secondary POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback Running Back Wide Reciever Tight End Offensive Line EDGE Defensive Tackle Linebacker Cornerback Safety

DEPTH CHART

SAFETY STATUS PLAYER SS STARTER Wesley Walker or Jaden Mangham SS ROTATION/ROVER TBD FS STARTER Makari Paige FS ROTATION Quinten Johnson DEPTH Brandyn Hillman, Jacob Oden, Mason Curtis

WHAT'S THE STORY?

This group has drastically from what we saw at the start of spring. Rod Moore suffered a torn ACL during spring practices, and while recovery appears to be going well there is no timetable on whether he can or will return later this fall. Michigan was able to make two big additions in the spring portal transfer window with Tennesee transfer Wesley Walker and Michigan State transfer Jaden Mangham. One of my favorite stories of the Harbaugh era returns for another year, Makari Paige. This will be the third straight year Paige has started. Paige remains a reliable backend piece that is solid in coverage, gets occasional pass breakups, and gets the big play-preventing tackles, 41 last season, 5th on the team. Michigan's only portal loss was in the winter with Keon Sabb going to Alabama. But the surprising return of Quinten Johnson adds some quality experience to the room. As good as Sabb was last season, Johnson was also a surprise. Johnson and Sabb played nearly identical snaps, had similar tackle and pass rush numbers, but Sabb had the edge with two interceptions. Still, Paige and Johnson make for a talented veteran group on a defense filled with a lot of young stars. Johnson typically rotated with Paige, so it will be interesting to see if that continues or if the two both start. Sabb's leaving has also opened the door for Brandyn Hillman. A late addition to the 2023 class, Hillman brings many of the same skills at Sabb. A physical safety who can impact the game at all levels, impact the run game, and is above average in coverage. With the incoming transfers it may be more difficult, but Hillman could have a sophomore breakout season like Sabb last year.



X FACTOR