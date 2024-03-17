For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk about the backend of the secondary. POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback

DEPTH CHART

SAFETY STATUS PLAYER SS STARTER MAKARI PAIGE SS BACKUP/ROVER QUINTEN JOHNSON FS STARTER ROD MOORE FS BACKUP ZEKE BERRY DEPTH BRANDYN HILLMAN, CRISTIAN DIXON, JACOB ODEN

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Michigan returns most of its production at safety, led by possibly the best all-around safety in the nation, Rod Moore. Moore has played many roles in the backend of the defense and with Mike Sainristil headed to the NFL, we could see more nickel snaps and blitzes for the free safety this year. One of my favorite stories of the Harbaugh era returns for another year, Makari Paige. This will be the third straight year Paige and Moore are starting together. The two combine for 77 game appearances and 47 starts. Paige continues to be a reliable backend piece that is solid in coverage, gets occasional pass breakups, and gets the big play-preventing tackles, 41 last season, 5th on the team. Michigan's only portal loss during the Harbaugh window was Keon Sabb. Unfortunate loss, Sabb was looking at a much bigger role, likely helping replace Sainristil and, of course, at safety. With Moore and Paige returning, Sabb elected to transfer to a guaranteed starting spot at Alabama. However, Sabb leaving opened the door up for an unexpected return from Quinten Johnson. As good as Sabb was last season, Johnson was a surprise as well. Johnson and Sabb played nearly identical snaps, had similar tackle and pass rush numbers, but Sabb had the edge with two interceptions. Still, Moore, Paige, and Johnson make for a talented veteran group on a defense filled with a lot of young stars. Sabb leaving has also opened the door for Brandyn Hillman. A late addition to the 2023 class, Hillman brings a lot of the same skills at Sabb. A physical safety who can impact the game at all levels, impact the run game and is above average in coverage. No reason to think Hillman couldn't have a sophomore breakout season like Sabb last year.



X FACTOR