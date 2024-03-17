2024 Michigan Football Spring Position Breakdown Safety
For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices.
How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks?
Let's talk about the backend of the secondary.
DEPTH CHART
|STATUS
|PLAYER
|
SS STARTER
|
MAKARI PAIGE
|
SS BACKUP/ROVER
|
QUINTEN JOHNSON
|
FS STARTER
|
ROD MOORE
|
FS BACKUP
|
ZEKE BERRY
|
DEPTH
|
BRANDYN HILLMAN, CRISTIAN DIXON, JACOB ODEN
WHAT'S THE STORY?
Michigan returns most of its production at safety, led by possibly the best all-around safety in the nation, Rod Moore. Moore has played many roles in the backend of the defense and with Mike Sainristil headed to the NFL, we could see more nickel snaps and blitzes for the free safety this year.
One of my favorite stories of the Harbaugh era returns for another year, Makari Paige. This will be the third straight year Paige and Moore are starting together. The two combine for 77 game appearances and 47 starts. Paige continues to be a reliable backend piece that is solid in coverage, gets occasional pass breakups, and gets the big play-preventing tackles, 41 last season, 5th on the team.
Michigan's only portal loss during the Harbaugh window was Keon Sabb. Unfortunate loss, Sabb was looking at a much bigger role, likely helping replace Sainristil and, of course, at safety. With Moore and Paige returning, Sabb elected to transfer to a guaranteed starting spot at Alabama. However, Sabb leaving opened the door up for an unexpected return from Quinten Johnson.
As good as Sabb was last season, Johnson was a surprise as well. Johnson and Sabb played nearly identical snaps, had similar tackle and pass rush numbers, but Sabb had the edge with two interceptions. Still, Moore, Paige, and Johnson make for a talented veteran group on a defense filled with a lot of young stars.
Sabb leaving has also opened the door for Brandyn Hillman. A late addition to the 2023 class, Hillman brings a lot of the same skills at Sabb. A physical safety who can impact the game at all levels, impact the run game and is above average in coverage. No reason to think Hillman couldn't have a sophomore breakout season like Sabb last year.
X FACTOR
My X-Factor safety last year was Keon Sabb. This year, it will be his fellow junior safety Zeke Berry.
Both players had strong springs last year, but Sabb at the better path to playing time. This year, with Sainristil gone, Berry as a hybrid safety nickel could carve out a massive role in this defense. No one played more snaps in the secondary last year than Sainristil. So while Ja'Den McBurrows looks like the likely starter at nickel, it will take more than one player to replace Sainristil's nearly 700 snaps.
Injuries derailed what looked like was going to be a strong 2023 for Berry. When healthy, he is as versatile and athletic as any player in this defense. Berry is smooth in coverage and can move like an outside corner. He is strong for his size and can fight off blocks and get into the backfield to disrupt. You can line him up outside, inside, in the box, deep, and with his high football IQ he will get into position.
Berry just needs a chance, and he will thrive in a defense built for players like him.
---
