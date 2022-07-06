22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #10 LB Junior Colson

#10 Junior Colson

As a Recruit

Junior Colson was one of the top OLB in the 2021 class and part of the Rivals100. A former WR/RB converted to LB, his athleticism made him a unique prospect for the Wolverines, a theme that has now become a staple of Michigan recruiting.

Colson committed to the Wolverines over a few SEC schools including his home state Tennessee Volunteers. Originally recruited by LB coach Brian Jean-Mary, Colson was viewed as either a Viper in Don Brown's defense or as a player who could add weight and play a similar role to Devin Bush. An ILB with speed to get sideline to sideline. The change to the multiple front scheme of Mike Macdonald was perfect for a tweener like Colson, who possessed the size to play in multiple base sets.

Career at Michigan

Colson was a standout as soon as he arrived in Ann Arbor. Josh Ross was the captain and quarterback of the defense, but otherwise the two-deep was nothing but opportunities. Linebackers like Anthony Solomon were recruited specifically to play in Don Brown's defense, and were out of place in the new system. At 6'2" 228lbs, Colson had an advantage over upperclassmen linebackers and immediately earned a spot on the depth chart backing up Nikhai Hill-Green.

Colson was a contributor from the start for Michigan, impressive for freshman at one of the hardest positions to break through. Colson's physical skills were known, but he impressed coaches with how quickly he learned the scheme of the defense. By Michigan's game against Northwestern, Colson had taken the starting ILB-WILL job from Hill-Green. Colson was an impact player in the back half of the season for the Wolverines, including a game high 12 tackles against Penn State. He finished 4th on the team in tackles with 61. He also contributed 3 PBU, 3 QB hurries, and a fumble recovery that sealed the game against Rutgers.

2022 Expectations

With Josh Ross graduated and looking to earn a spot in the NFL, Colson will move over to the other ILB position and lead the middle of this defense. Expectations are clearly high for Colson on and off the field, as he is expected to take a huge step and fill the leadership void on the defensive side of the ball. As an athlete, Colson's talent and how it translates to this defense is almost limitless. He is like a taller and bigger Jabrill Peppers. In an interview with USA Today after he committed Colson said, “I think I can cover like a corner, I can blitz like a D-end, I can play linebacker like a linebacker, I can play safety – strong, weak.” A word I have beaten to death this offseason, is versatility. Colson is not your standard downhill MLB. Not to say this is not something he can improve, but it is the most glaring drop off from Ross to Colson at the MIKE position. What Colson adds is speed and the ability chase down ball carriers. His skills in coverage are massive in a defense that looks to disguise its looks from the box. Same with his ability to blitz, as the Wolverines will be looking to create pressure from multiple looks in the defense this year compared to relying heavily on Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo in 2021. Colson is setup to be the leading tackler for the Wolverines in 2022. Nikhai Hill-Green is the favorite to once against start at the ILB-WILL position alongside Colson. The two together will give Michigan athletic, strong, and speedy linebackers that can impact the game at every level, similar to what Michigan had in 2017 with Devin Bush and Khaleke Hudson.

Like Bush and Hudson, Colson will need to get into the backfield and get tackles for loss, QB pressures, and sacks. He will need to be a weapon in coverage, breaking up passes and hopefully nabbing a couple of interceptions. With his high school experience on offense and returning kicks, Colson is a threat to find the end zone any time he gets his hands on the ball with a turnover. When it comes to betting on Colson, I'm all in, and think he will be one of the 10 most impactful players in 2022.

Comp: Willie Gay Mississippi State & Kansas City Chiefs