Analysis: Michigan DT Jordan Whittley Has 'Game-Changing Ability'

The 6-1, 358-pounder has had quite the journey, starting his career at the JUCO ranks with Laney College, where he spent four seasons but only played in two. He then transferred to Oregon State, and saw game action during one season (2019) with the Beavers, before sitting out last year due to health concerns.

Michigan football needs help on the interior of the defensive line. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. had searched in the portal all offseason, offering several transfer prospects, and were able to land one in Oregon State's Jordan Whittley .

This year with Michigan will be his seventh college football season, and a clean slate may be exactly what he needs. He's in Ann Arbor now, going through Michigan's summer conditioning program.

Conditioning has been an issue for Whittley, who began his collegiate career as a running back, in the past, and it's going to be a challenge going forward. At this point, it's really the No. 1 key for him to see the field in a winged helmet this fall.

"It was certainly a complex process for Whittley at Oregon State," BeaversEdge.com managing editor Brenden Slaughter said. "In 2019, his conditioning was his biggest flaw as he couldn’t regularly stay on the field despite posting great advanced stats. Then, once he was diagnosed with a heart tumor in 2020, he wasn’t too concerned with staying in playing shape as he was getting healthy.