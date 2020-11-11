Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton has thrown for at least 300 yards in two of his three career starts, racking up 300 yards on Oct. 31 against Michigan State and then compiling 344 yards last week at Indiana. Three-hundred-yard outings in general have been a bit rare in Michigan throughout its history (it has only happened 34 times), much less for someone to do it twice so early in their career like Milton has.

Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton hails from Orlando. (USA Today Sports Images)

The 344 yards he threw for against the Hoosiers were the 15th most in a game in school history. What made Milton's performance even more impressive was that he also tossed three touchdown passes during the contest. Three-touchdown performances have been more common than 300-yard outings throughout U-M's history, with signal-callers having hit the trifecta in a game 95 times. However, quarterbacks throwing for 300 yards AND three or more touchdowns (like Milton did last week) has only occurred 16 times. Two of those 16 happened late last season in consecutive games, when Shea Patterson registered 384 yards and four touchdowns on Nov. 16 against Michigan State, and 366 yards and five touchdowns the following week in a 39-14 win at Indiana. Prior to Patterson's two outings, it hadn't occurred at Michigan since Wilton Speight accumulated 312 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-14 beatdown of UCF on Sept. 10, 2016.

Each of the 34 300-Yard Passing Games in Michigan History Player Yards Opponent Season 1. Devin Gardner 503 Indiana 2013 2. Devin Gardner 451 Ohio State 2013 3. Jake Rudock 440 Indiana 2015 4. John Navarre 389 Iowa 2003 5. Shea Patterson 384 Michigan State 2019 6. Tom Brady 375 Ohio State 1998 7. Chad Henne 373 Florida 2007 8. Scott Dreisbach 372 Virginia 1995 9. Tom Brady 369 Alabama 1999 10. Shea Patterson 366 Indiana 2019 11. Wilton Speight 362 Maryland 2016 12. John Navarre 360 Oregon 2003 13. John Navarre 353 Minnesota 2003 14. Todd Collins 352 Minnesota 1994 15. Joe Milton 344 Indiana 2020 16. Denard Robinson 338 Notre Dame 2011 T-17. Denard Robinson 337 Northwestern 2011 T-17. Jake Rudock 337 Rutgers 2015 T-19. Chad Henne 328 Minnesota 2004 T-19. Chad Henne 328 Ohio State 2004 21. Brian Griese 323 Penn State 1995 22. John Navarre 319 Florida 2002 23. Chad Henne 316 Indiana 2004 24. Devin Gardner 314 Iowa 2012 T-25. Drew Henson 312 Northwestern 2000 T-25. Wilton Speight 312 Central Florida 2016 27. Jim Harbaugh 310 Wisconsin 1986 28. Chad Henne 309 USC 2006 29. Tom Brady 307 Illinois 1999 T-30. Denard Robinson 305 Illinois 2010 T-30. Shea Patterson 305 Ohio State 2019 32. Drew Henson 303 Ohio State 2000 T-33. Jim Harbaugh 300 Indiana 1986 T-33. Joe Milton 300 Michigan State 2020

According to Michigan's official record books, the first 300-yard passing game at U-M occurred in 1986, with Jim Harbaugh doing it twice that season — first when he threw for 310 yards on Oct. 4 against Wisconsin and then when he racked up 300 yards on Oct. 25 at Indiana. It's no surprise the majority of the 300-yard passing games in Michigan history have occurred in the 21st century, when considering the way the game has shifted over the past 20 years or so. Passing attacks have become more advanced and proficient, and throwing the ball at a high rate has become the preferred method to score for numerous programs around the country. For example, the 51 times Milton threw the ball in the Oct. 31 loss to Michigan State stood as the fifth most in a single game ever at U-M. The only four Michigan contests that featured more passing attempts each occurred since 1995. Tom Brady's 56 attempts against Ohio State in 1998 leads the way, John Navarre's 55 throws against Oregon in 2003 check in second, Chad Henne's 54 attempts at Ohio State in 2004 is third and Scott Dreisbach's 52 throws versus Virginia in 1995 slots in fourth. Milton's name is likely to appear near the top of several of the aforementioned passing categories discussed before his career is finished, especially when considering he's still only a redshirt sophomore. He has averaged 35.6 attempts per game through his first three starts. In comparison, here's the number of throws a few other recent notable Wolverine signal-callers averaged in their first three career starts at U-M — Patterson (21.6), Speight (26.6), Jake Rudock (30.3) and Henne (29.3).

