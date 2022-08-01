Camp Kickoff: 5 Storylines to Watch
It is finally here, fall camp for the Michigan Wolverines. While this offseason has been a lot more enjoyable than many in recent memory, thanks to a defeat of the Ohio State Buckeyes and a Big Ten Championship, it’s time for some actual football.
These are the five storylines I will be watching as Michigan enters phase 1 of their Big Ten title defense.
Cade vs JJ
After an offseason of debate that ranged from spirited to ridiculous, the quarterback competition will finally begin.
JJ McCarthy was held out for most of the spring dealing with rehab from a shoulder injury. In the meantime, Cade McNamara has been an absolute home run off the field. Cade believes this is his team and he is acting like it in every way you'd want your Big Ten Championship quarterback facing a competition to act.
Jim Harbaugh announced at Big Ten Media Days that Cade will enter camp as the starter, but both QBs will be hard to beat out for the job.
WHAT TO WATCH: Will there be any chatter of separation or a clear front runner? Will a starter be named by the end of camp or is this battle heading to the season?
New Look Offensive Line
Michigan's ability to once again be an explosive offense, ideally even more so, starts with its offensive line.
Sherrone Moore put doubters to sleep in his first season commanding the nation's best offensive line unit. He has three starters returning in Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter. Typically replacing a starting center and right tackle would be a major concern heading into camp, but Michigan has the guys not only to step in but to help this offensive line be even better in 2022.
Many people expect Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi to be the best center in the country this year, and Michigan players and coaches have done nothing but praise Olu since he arrived in Ann Arbor. At right tackle, a battle exists between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Both players with tons of experience and potential, Jones is the clear leader at the start of camp.
WHAT TO WATCH: The talent on the line is important, but the cohesiveness of the group is arguably just as if not more important. Hayes, Keegan, and Zinter's ability to gel with Olu and Jones/Barnhart in camp will be a big indicator of the offensive line's ability to lead the way again in 2022.
"Freak Show" WR Class
The depth at wide receiver for Michigan has been well covered this offseason. Who steps out of the group will be the most interesting storyline heading into the season.
While I don't think we will learn a lot about the main group in camp, there could be lots to learn about three freshman wide receivers that Jim Harbaugh has called "freak show". We all got to see Darrius Clemons begin to live up to his hype in the spring game, but I've been told not to sleep on Tyler Morris and Amorion Walker either.
It's normally tough to break through as a freshman regardless, especially at a technical position like wide receiver, and especially in a room as loaded as this one. These three receivers however are unique and may simply be too good to keep off the field.
WHAT TO WATCH: While Clemons has been the talk of the offseason, and rightfully so, a source close to the program has told me to keep an eye on Walker, even implying he may be the "absolute gift from the football gods" Harbaugh referred to recently. Walker has size and hands, runs a 4.3 40, and consistently high points balls. This source went as far as to say he's the most ready-to-play freshman WR they've seen since Mario Manningham.
Freshmen on Defense
An extremely talented group of freshmen defenders, and a defensive two-deep full of opportunities. A good recipe for plenty of young players to find a path to the field.
At every level of this defense there are multiple new Wolverines who look ahead of schedule and ready to contribute. Whether it's on the line with massive prospects like Derrick Moore, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant. Or at linebacker where the trio of Jimmy Rolder, Micah Pollard, and Deuce Spurlock all look physically ready to contribute. Of course, possibly the best position group in the 2022 class, the secondary, is loaded with top recruits and underrated prospects who could find their way into the two-deep or even a starting job at some point this season.
WHAT TO WATCH: That secondary class is legit, and with new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's background in the secondary, this could be the group with the greatest opportunity. The name everyone knows is Will Johnson, the best cornerback recruit in the country. I believe he and Keon Sabb will be the two most impactful freshmen for the Michigan defense. Both players are versatile and have skill sets that work at corner, safety, and even linebacker.
Replacing Hutch and Ojabo
Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo are in the NFL and who is going to replace them in Ann Arbor?
While the names of who will replace them on the field are well known, whether or how Michigan replaces their production is not. Mike Morris, Taylor Upshaw, and Jaylen Harrell are the three leading candidates to man the edge in the Wolverine's multiple front defense. There is also a decent amount of underrated depth behind them as well, a huge advantage for a defense that likes to rotate and is likely for the next star end.
The truth is, this will likely be a committee approach. Junior Colson after the spring game said as much, and even suggested he thinks it could make the defense better. He admitted the defense got comfortable relying on Hutchinson and Ojabo, and now everyone is being called on to contribute. The defense working as a complete unit can have advantages, but I am not going to downplay the value of having two edge rushers that seemingly always got home.
WHAT TO WATCH: As much as people want to say "how do we replace David Ojabo?" the truth is, many of those same people didn't know who he was at the start of the 2021 season. Ojabo had 1 career tackle to his name before a breakout campaign that saw him land with his former DC Mike Macdonald in Baltimore. The idea there isn't someone on the roster who could have a similar breakout is absurd to me. Even with Hutchinson, although an NFL prospect, no one had him breaking sack records and getting drafted #2 overall. I have been consistent this offseason that I think that guy is Taylor Upshaw. But it could be Braiden McGregor. Or TJ Guy. Or even Derrick Moore. It could be a lot of people, but I think it WILL be someone, and I'll be watching camp to see if there are any clues on who.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram