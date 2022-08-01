Camp Kickoff: 5 Storylines to Watch

It is finally here, fall camp for the Michigan Wolverines. While this offseason has been a lot more enjoyable than many in recent memory, thanks to a defeat of the Ohio State Buckeyes and a Big Ten Championship, it’s time for some actual football. These are the five storylines I will be watching as Michigan enters phase 1 of their Big Ten title defense.

Cade vs JJ

After an offseason of debate that ranged from spirited to ridiculous, the quarterback competition will finally begin. JJ McCarthy was held out for most of the spring dealing with rehab from a shoulder injury. In the meantime, Cade McNamara has been an absolute home run off the field. Cade believes this is his team and he is acting like it in every way you'd want your Big Ten Championship quarterback facing a competition to act. Jim Harbaugh announced at Big Ten Media Days that Cade will enter camp as the starter, but both QBs will be hard to beat out for the job. WHAT TO WATCH: Will there be any chatter of separation or a clear front runner? Will a starter be named by the end of camp or is this battle heading to the season?

New Look Offensive Line

Michigan's ability to once again be an explosive offense, ideally even more so, starts with its offensive line. Sherrone Moore put doubters to sleep in his first season commanding the nation's best offensive line unit. He has three starters returning in Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter. Typically replacing a starting center and right tackle would be a major concern heading into camp, but Michigan has the guys not only to step in but to help this offensive line be even better in 2022. Many people expect Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi to be the best center in the country this year, and Michigan players and coaches have done nothing but praise Olu since he arrived in Ann Arbor. At right tackle, a battle exists between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Both players with tons of experience and potential, Jones is the clear leader at the start of camp. WHAT TO WATCH: The talent on the line is important, but the cohesiveness of the group is arguably just as if not more important. Hayes, Keegan, and Zinter's ability to gel with Olu and Jones/Barnhart in camp will be a big indicator of the offensive line's ability to lead the way again in 2022.

"Freak Show" WR Class

The depth at wide receiver for Michigan has been well covered this offseason. Who steps out of the group will be the most interesting storyline heading into the season. While I don't think we will learn a lot about the main group in camp, there could be lots to learn about three freshman wide receivers that Jim Harbaugh has called "freak show". We all got to see Darrius Clemons begin to live up to his hype in the spring game, but I've been told not to sleep on Tyler Morris and Amorion Walker either. It's normally tough to break through as a freshman regardless, especially at a technical position like wide receiver, and especially in a room as loaded as this one. These three receivers however are unique and may simply be too good to keep off the field. WHAT TO WATCH: While Clemons has been the talk of the offseason, and rightfully so, a source close to the program has told me to keep an eye on Walker, even implying he may be the "absolute gift from the football gods" Harbaugh referred to recently. Walker has size and hands, runs a 4.3 40, and consistently high points balls. This source went as far as to say he's the most ready-to-play freshman WR they've seen since Mario Manningham.

Freshmen on Defense

An extremely talented group of freshmen defenders, and a defensive two-deep full of opportunities. A good recipe for plenty of young players to find a path to the field. At every level of this defense there are multiple new Wolverines who look ahead of schedule and ready to contribute. Whether it's on the line with massive prospects like Derrick Moore, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant. Or at linebacker where the trio of Jimmy Rolder, Micah Pollard, and Deuce Spurlock all look physically ready to contribute. Of course, possibly the best position group in the 2022 class, the secondary, is loaded with top recruits and underrated prospects who could find their way into the two-deep or even a starting job at some point this season. WHAT TO WATCH: That secondary class is legit, and with new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's background in the secondary, this could be the group with the greatest opportunity. The name everyone knows is Will Johnson, the best cornerback recruit in the country. I believe he and Keon Sabb will be the two most impactful freshmen for the Michigan defense. Both players are versatile and have skill sets that work at corner, safety, and even linebacker.

Replacing Hutch and Ojabo