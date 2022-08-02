Camp Kickoff: Top position battles to watch for Michigan

Part two of the Camp Kickoff series and we are going to focus on the position battles heading into camp. Right at the top is the one we led our story with yesterday, the story dominating the Michigan offseason. Who starts at quarterback?

STARTING QUARTERBACK

This battle has been talked about since the second half of Michigan's playoff game against Georgia. Largely put on hold while JJ McCarthy was rehabbing a shoulder injury, with fall camp beginning it will be the focus of August. Cade McNamara has been going about his business as "a Big Ten Championship quarterback". The battle seems simple, Cade's floor vs JJ's ceiling. Both players are leaders in their own right, and both can help Michigan win games. The old saying goes if you have two quarterbacks then you have none. Harbaugh said as much at Big Ten Media Days but suggests this is different. Michigan has two great quarterbacks which is why both played last season. Cade will enter camp the starter and get first-team reps, but JJ will get the same shot. Who has the edge, Harbaugh gave a Harbaugh answer.

STARTING RIGHT TACKLE

Michigan knew heading into the offseason it would have to replace two starters on the offensive line, center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Steuber. The drama at center was resolved before Michigan even played their playoff game against Georgia when Olu Oluwatimi announced his intentions to transfer to Michigan for the 2022 season. Michigan could have had a battle between Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson or moved Zak Zinter to the middle, but adding a Rimington Award finalist and arguably the best center in college football is not a bad way to go. At right tackle, a position battle still exists between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Both players have seen the field as a backup and as a 6th OL in Michigan's big packages. This battle had some ice water thrown on it this spring as the coaching staff was not shy about naming Jones the leader. "Trente has the edge right now, but there is a long way to go," said OL coach Sherrone Moore. Barnhart is a versatile player and would likely come off the bench in nearly any injury or rotational situation. Jones simply has reached a new level physically and despite being stuck behind other players appears ready to not only contribute but be a force for the Wolverine's offensive line.

Z RECEIVER

Michigan's wide receiver room is loaded, we know this. Regardless of who "starts" there is a near double-digit list of players who will play this season, and could have an impact. Michigan will rotate players in and out, try different packages, and line up guys all over the field. Different players will be the focus of the game plan in different weeks depending on matchup advantages. But there will still be a top 3. One that could and will likely change as the season goes on. Returning leading receiver Cornelius Johnson and a healthy Ronnie Bell are WR1A and WR1B right now in my opinion. Johnson is the perfect X receiver to line up outside as the size receiver in this offense. Bell played mostly slot at the start of his career in Ann Arbor but set to line up outside in 2021. Bell could return to more of a slot role, but I think he and the Z receiver will swap often to keep defenses on their toes. That Z receiver or for the sake of this conversation essentially WR3 will likely be the best deep threat on the team. That battle will take place between Andrel Anthony and Roman Wilson. Both players had breakout games at different points in the season and showed why they can be explosive players in this offense. Darrius Clemons because of his skill set will likely spell Johnson, but with the amount of hype he has been getting this offseason, it is not crazy to think he could find his way into the WR3 role. Another name to watch here long term is fellow freak show freshman Amorion Walker. Walker has been getting Jameson Williams comps from some around the program. With his height and 4.3 speed, he could develop into a perfect slot weapon.

STARTING SAFETY/NICKEL HYBRID

While it once seemed obvious who would take over and replace Daxton Hill, comments from Jim Harbaugh and the player himself have shown a new battle exists. Rod Moore filled in for Hill and played in three safety looks in 2021. He was a surprise breakout freshman and the obvious choice to replace Hill in 2022. Hill missed the spring due to an injury which opened the door to an experiment that was a marked success. Mike Sainristil moved from wide receiver to defensive back this spring and looked right at home. Sainristil has been a team player, offering to do whatever is asked of him, but the truth is his path to the NFL is likely on the defensive side of the ball. Harbaugh has said Sainristil could be a three-way player for the Wolverines, but he is definitely in competition for the hybrid secondary role in the defense. Rod Moore himself confirmed as much recently, saying that he lost his job while injured and is looking forward to competing this fall. Look, there is a role for both players in this defense, Sainristil may find a path somewhere else, but if everyone involved is openly talking about the competition then we need to address it. Going to be interesting to see how this plays out in August.

CB2