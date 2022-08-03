Camp Kickoff: Michigan's defensive scheme and rotations

Part three of the Camp Kickoff series and we are going to focus on the defensive line and secondary, and how Michigan's scheme impacts the depth chart and rotations. There are position battles and players jockeying for position, we know that Michigan is going to play as many players at these positions as they can. As we have been discussing this throughout the offseason it is clear there is some confusion about exactly how and where players will be used. The Wolverines love rotations for many reasons but there are three simple reasons.

1. Anyone who can help the team win will play.

2. Using versatile players that can move in and out of positions allows Michigan to change its scheme without taking players off the field. This combats up-tempo no-huddle offenses.

3. If you have the depth, rotations allow the team to be fresh in key moments in the fourth quarter and later in the season. So with camp starting let's take a look at the depth of these positions, which players will be factors, and how I think Michigan will utilize the rotations in 2022.

SCHEMES IN ACTION

The first thing I want to get out of the way is to clear up some confusion about Michigan's defense and help you understand the positions on the defensive line and the secondary. The big misconception with the change to this defensive scheme last year under Mike Macdonald is that Michigan is now a 3-4 or even a 3-3-5. While Michigan can run those sets, that is not their base defense. Possibly one of the best examples of how Michigan's scheme works was perfectly illustrated in the first three plays of the spring game.

1st and 10: 5 Man Front

On 1st and 10, the Blue team comes out in what you can consider Michigan's base defense. Michigan runs a lot of 5 man fronts, especially on early downs. Puts Michigan in the best position to stop the run, rush the passer, and defend the pass. The 5 man front lines up like this (top-bottom);

EDGE Taylor Upshaw, DT George Rooks, DT Mason Graham, DE Mike Morris, EDGE Jaylen Harrell.

Now, this was the spring game so the teams were split, once the regular season begins Rooks will be replaced with Kris Jenkins and Graham with Mazi Smith. You can see two edge players, Upshaw and Harrell standing, with Harrell on the same side as the DE Morris. The DTs can move all over the line, and in this case slide to the offense's heavy side. Rooks is lining up like a nose while Graham is in 3T. The two LBs are Joey Velazquez and Nikhai Hill-Green. Velazquez would be Junior Colson if all starters were out. One area of confusion has been around MIKE and WILL in this defense. Both linebackers in this scenario are inside linebackers, but the WILL is just the player on the side of the most receivers.

The two safeties are RJ Moten and Caden Kolesar. Rod Moore would be in the Kolesar role which is up in the defense for coverage, while Moten is the deep FS.

Donovan Edwards 1 yard loss

The Maize team runs Donovan Edwards to the weak side at the top of the screen. Both linebackers react and blitz the play, Green the CB works to get off his block, while both Kolesar and Moten come forward to impact the play. Will Johnson remains in coverage while 10 defenders pursue the ball carrier. Loss of 1 yard.

2nd and 11: 4-3 Harrell in Coverage

Now in 2nd and long the Maize team reacts by going open backfield 5 wide. The Blue team defense doesn't have time to make any substitutions. They go to a 4 man front of Upshaw, Rooks, Graham and Morris.

Graham is now lined up like a nose while Rooks is the 3T. Upshaw and Morris are both standing edge.

Harrell has no moved to linebacker with Hill-Green and Velazquez, all three are spread out in the middle in coverage along with each corner, Green and Johnson covering on the outside. Kolesar has now dropped back with Moten with both safeties now in zone, each covering one-half of the field.

Cade McNamara incomplete pass, target Donovan Edwards

The Maize team gets the matchup they want with Donovan Edwards and Joey Velazquez. Edwards runs a slant to the wide open middle part of the field, but McNamara throws the ball a little behind instead of leading Edwards. Velazquez makes a great play to get in front of Edwards to break up the play. Incomplete pass.

3rd and 11: 3 Safety Defense Cover 3

Now it is 3rd and long. The Maize team once again comes out 5 wide in an obvious passing situation. This time the Blue team makes a change, and this is an important one in understanding how this defense works. Jaylen Harrell is the SAM linebacker. On the first down play, he was lined up as an edge rusher. On the second down play, he was in coverage. Now he has been taken off the field for a third safety. On this play that third safety is Jordan Morant, who is no longer with the team. We will discuss who this player could be during the regular season further down. Michigan's defensive front is the same as the second down play with Upshaw, Rooks, Graham, and Morris. Because of the third safety, Joey Velazquez returns to MIKE while Nikhai Hill-Green is now covering Donovan Edwards, a much better matchup.

The three safeties are RJ Moten, once again the deep FS. Jordan Morant who is the SS in coverage in the middle of the field. Caden Kolesar is now playing true nickel on the receiver at the hash. Again, this is the likely role for Rod Moore who would be replacing Daxton Hill.

Cade McNamara incomplete pass.

The Blue team defense blitzes Velazquez from the MIKE position. Something Michigan did often last season, especially in 3rd and long situations. Now with all OL in 1-on-1 situations, neither guard is able to double team the edge players with Velazquez taking on the center. The pocket collapses in the middle and both edge rushers are able to get to McNamara. On this play, Edwards is now wide open across the middle 6 yards short of the first down. Cornelius Johnson at the top actually has a step on his defender Gemon Green, but under pressure McNamara overthrows him down the sidelines. Incomplete pass. SUMMARY:

The absolute dream scenario for the defense. Stuffing the run on the first play forced a 2nd and long. Despite being caught in an up-tempo play, the defenders are able to adjust and cover all 5 receivers and get a pass break up forcing third and long. On 3rd and long, the defense brings in more secondary help and blitzes forcing pressure on the QB and an incomplete pass.

POSITION BATTLES AND ROTATIONS