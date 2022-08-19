Camp Kickoff: 5 storylines to watch at midway point

We are halfway through fall camp and only a couple of Saturdays away from Michigan football. With just under two weeks to go, let's look back at our five storylines to watch from before camp and where we are now with double-digit practices under their belts.

Cade vs. JJ

Michigan's quarterback competition is finally in action, and after a summer of beating the topic to death we are essentially in the same spot as before. We know what the competition is about: JJ McCarthy; his elite talent and high ceiling. Can he limit the mistakes that come from his unwillingness to let a play end? Cade McNamara; his experience and knowledge of the offense. While he doesn't have the playmaking ability of McCarthy, he is steady and rarely makes mistakes. With a core of skill players this loaded, can Michigan win with Cade just dunking the ball off? The competition is no further because, predictably, Jim Harbaugh has been giving the answers you would expect him to show at this point in camp. We know that both players have had solid camps, flashing their strengths, and made some mistakes. WHAT TO WATCH: With the opening non-conference schedule, both quarterbacks will play a lot, regardless of who is named the starter. We have thought for a while this battle would begin with games, and it is trending that way. Hard to imagine a different scenario than Cade starting the season with JJ pushing in-game action.

New Look Offensive Line

We were optimistic Michigan's offensive line would be able to gel and once again be a dominant force in 2022, and so far, fall camp has been more confident than ever. Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter are the returning starters and have looked the part. The guards Keegan and Zinter specifically have shed weight and been more agile. Michigan is clearly gearing up to throw the ball more, but make no mistake, Michigan will butter its bread running the ball. Somehow, Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi has exceeded expectations on and off the field. Players can't say enough about Olu, his talent, or his leadership. He has been a home run addition to this group. At right tackle, the battle continues between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones continues to lead for the starting spot, but not because of any miscues by Barnhart. Moore has praised both players and expects Barnhart to play often this season. Either as a 6th OL or the first guy off the bench. WHAT TO WATCH: We knew Michigan's starters were elite, but what has been great to hear from camp reports has been the development and rise of the other units. Michigan has serious depth along the offensive line, with players from the second and third lines consistently getting praise. The Wolverines may replace four starters in 2022, so hearing about the talent that will spend the season developing is reassuring.

Wide receiver rotations and the "freak show"

We knew the loaded WR room would be a camp topic; now, even walk-on Peyton O'Leary is consistently getting love from Ronnie Bell and others. Michigan will play 10+ receivers this season. Six receivers are breaking through and expected to be "starters" or heavy in rotations. Cornelius Johnson and Bell were always favorites to be WR1A and WR1B with their experience, and both have looked great in camp. Andrel Anthony and Roman Wilson are next, with each presenting playmaker abilities. AJ Henning seems ready to breakthrough and will pair with sophomore running back Donovan Edwards in packages where the two players can swap and rotate, as each is a threat running or catching the ball. In the "freak show" group, Darrius Clemons has rolled an excellent spring into a great fall camp and will factor heavily into the rotations in 2022. Tyler Morris and Amorion Walker have shown flashes of athleticism, making the staff excited about their future. Each could see the field this year but likely won't have near the role of Clemons. WHAT TO WATCH: With so much talent, the biggest question has been how do you take full advantage of it? As we've said, Michigan will rotate heavily, but we have also heard the team has been running many more four- and five-wide sets so far in camp. As Cade McNamara said, the 2022 version of Michigan is working to find its identity but don't be surprised if part of that identity is passing with more receivers on the field.

Freshmen on Defense

Michigan's crop of freshmen defenders is unique, with so many ahead of the curve in terms of physical and skill set development. In a not-so-shocking development, many freshmen are working their way into the two-deep during fall camp. Derrick Moore, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant have been impressive on the line, and while they may not be major rotational players right away, all three are going to see the field this season. There are more opportunities at linebacker for Jimmy Rolder and Deuce Spurlock to see the field, with the latter possibly having the best chance. Both have very bright futures as Wolverines. Micah Pollard has moved to a deep EDGE group and will likely spend time learning and developing for his freshman year. The loaded secondary of this class has also not disappointed. It's no longer "if" Will Johnson will play, but now, will he start? Johnson appears locked into the third safety/third corner role and will push Gemon Green throughout the season. Keon Sabb has been another name to watch as his versatility could see him on the field early in a rover-type role. WHAT TO WATCH: The defense in 2022 will be going with a committee approach, and with an easier than normal non-conference schedule, we could see more players than ever playing early on defense. Who can translate strong camps into serious roles come actual games?

Replacing Hutch and Ojabo