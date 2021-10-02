Defense Notes: Fast Start, Strong Finish For Michigan In Madison

The combined first quarter score of Michigan's two losses to Wisconsin in 2019 and 2020 was 28-0, and the Wolverines said all week leading up to this year's clash with the Badgers that they haven't forgotten the recent series history. Getting out to fast starts has been an emphasis all season long, and it has worked thus far — the Wolverines haven't trailed at any point this year. Much of the credit in that department goes to the defense, which played a gem of a game in a 38-17 win in Madison Saturday afternoon. RELATED: Offense Notes: Michigan Effectively Opens Up Passing Game In Wisconsin Win RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football 38, Wisconsin 17: Notes, Quotes & Observations

Michigan Wolverines football safety Daxton Hill has started 14 career games. (AP Images)

First-year coordinator Mike Macdonald's defense forced four straight three-and-outs to begin the game, setting the tone. In the first quarter, the Badgers did not complete a pass and totaled three yards. The Badgers began to heat up in the second quarter, but Wisconsin didn't get on the board until it nailed a 34-yard field goal with 2:32 left in the second quarter. On a short field after a squib kick, Macdonald's unit gave up a touchdown with 27 seconds to go before halftime, when Michigan held a 13-10 lead. The Badgers had the ball and the momentum to begin the second half, but it didn't take long for the Wolverines to take back both. On the third play from scrimmage of the third quarter, sophomore signal-caller Graham Mertz dropped back and was hit by sophomore safety Daxton Hill who came through on a blitz untouched and got a clean look on the quarterback. Mertz went down with a chest injury and did not return, with junior Chase Wolf replacing him. “That’s something entirely new for me," Hill said of blitzing off the edge. "Whenever I get that call, I get excited, a little bit. I just try to go out and make an impact.”

The fast start to the half was sustained throughout, with the Badgers gaining just 71 yards and picking up five first downs in the third and fourth quarters combined. All told, Wisconsin went 3 of 14 on third downs, averaged 3.8 yards per play, totaled 210 yards — 167 passing and 43 rushing (1.3 yards per carry) — and was sacked six times. "Mike, the entire defensive staff, they were really dialed in in this game," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "They have been in the previous games, as well, but especially so this game. "The communication was a lot better when you’re playing on the road defensively, it helps a lot. Our stadium has been really loud through four games. When our defense is out there, they’re loud. Just continually getting better in specific areas and really put it all together today." The lone touchdown allowed in the second half, a 25-yard pitch and catch, was with backups in during garbage time.

Michigan Football Turns Wisconsin Over Three Times

Turnovers have plagued the Badgers all season, and they played a big factor in Saturday's game as well. They had given the ball away nine times coming in, and did so three more times against the Wolverines, who had caused just three on the season before this tilt. The first came on special teams, when a Wisconsin punt deflected off of its own man, before redshirt freshman linebacker Joey Velazquez recovered the fumble at the Badger five yard line, setting up a 26-yard field goal by junior Jake Moody that gave the Wolverines a 10-0 edge early in the second quarter. The next two turnovers were even more important. The Wolverines danced to Wisconsin's playing of 'Jump Around' at the conclusion of the third quarter when they were up 20-10, then took the ball away on two-straight Badger possessions to put the nail in the coffin. Redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo stripped Wolf of the ball on the second play of the fourth stanza, before sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton recovered. Michigan cashed in with a field goal to extend the lead. On the first snap of the next drive, Wolf was picked off by Hill — who finished with six tackles (second on team), a half sack and tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry — effectively sealing the win. "His play has been tremendous all year," Harbaugh said of Hill. "He’s been close and always near the ball, plays with so much energy and he’s so good today that he just got closer and closer until he finally got the interception; got the big sack. He’s all over the field again. He is one heck of a player." Added Harbaugh, speaking of the entire defense: "Six three and outs, two turnovers caused and just playing hard, talk about that. It’s playing hard with tremendous intensity."

Michigan Kicker Jake Moody Bounces Back

With 1:49 left last week against Rutgers, Moody missed a 47-yard field goal that would've put the Maize and Blue up 10 points. But he redeemed himself against the Badgers, connecting on all three of his clutch field goal attempts. In addition to the aforementioned 26-yarder, Moody made one from 47 yards just before halftime and knocked home a 48-yarder to give the Wolverines a 13-point lead early in the fourth. Saturday marked the second time in Moody's career that he made three or more field goals, with the only other time being when he nailed six against Indiana in 2018.

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Defense / Special Teams Notes