The Michigan Wolverines' football defense played well for portions of Wednesday's loss to Alabama, but were ultimately doomed by the Crimson Tide's explosive scoring plays.

U-M's defense gave up touchdown plays of 85, 42 and 20 yards, all three of which occurred through the air.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones started for the Crimson Tide in place of injured junior Tua Tagovailoa and connected on 16 of his 25 throws for 327 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.

"It's an impressive group [of receivers]," head coach Jim Harbaugh said in the postgame.

"I would have to say that is as impressive group as you're going to ever see. They're fast but they also made the contested catches, made some great catches, ran some tremendous routes and they were able to get behind us two or three times."

Alabama's offense as a whole averaged 8.7 yards per play.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown's unit also forced six Alabama punts and two three-and-outs, including a crucial one with only 6:21 remaining that kept Michigan in the game (it trailed 28-16 at the time, but senior quarterback Shea Patterson wound up throwing an interception on the drive's first play).

U-M's defense was also burnt by big plays on the ground, with junior running back Najee Harris racking up 136 yards and two scores; he broke off a 25-yard run while junior running back Brian Robinson added a 16-yarder of his own.

“We just have to execute at a very high level, especially against a good team like this," redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone noted afterward when asked what the keys are to not giving up big plays.

"We just can’t make any mistakes.”