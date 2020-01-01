Defense/Special Teams Notes: Alabama's Explosive Plays Spell Doom For U-M
The Michigan Wolverines' football defense played well for portions of Wednesday's loss to Alabama, but were ultimately doomed by the Crimson Tide's explosive scoring plays.
U-M's defense gave up touchdown plays of 85, 42 and 20 yards, all three of which occurred through the air.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones started for the Crimson Tide in place of injured junior Tua Tagovailoa and connected on 16 of his 25 throws for 327 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.
"It's an impressive group [of receivers]," head coach Jim Harbaugh said in the postgame.
"I would have to say that is as impressive group as you're going to ever see. They're fast but they also made the contested catches, made some great catches, ran some tremendous routes and they were able to get behind us two or three times."
Alabama's offense as a whole averaged 8.7 yards per play.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown's unit also forced six Alabama punts and two three-and-outs, including a crucial one with only 6:21 remaining that kept Michigan in the game (it trailed 28-16 at the time, but senior quarterback Shea Patterson wound up throwing an interception on the drive's first play).
U-M's defense was also burnt by big plays on the ground, with junior running back Najee Harris racking up 136 yards and two scores; he broke off a 25-yard run while junior running back Brian Robinson added a 16-yarder of his own.
“We just have to execute at a very high level, especially against a good team like this," redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone noted afterward when asked what the keys are to not giving up big plays.
"We just can’t make any mistakes.”
Quinn Nordin Connects On Three Field Goals, Ties A School Record By Making A 57-Yarder
Redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin made kicks of 36, 42 and 57 yards on Wednesday, marking the second time this season he had made three field goals in a game (also did so against MSU on Nov. 16).
The redshirt junior's 57-yarder occurred as the first half expired, and tied the school's record for the longest kick; Hayden Epstein also made a 57-yard field goal against Michigan State in 2001.
"It was a tremendous kick," Harbaugh said of the field goal to end the first half. "He had been kicking the ball really well leading up to the game, hit three from that same spot in pregame and got a great snap and a great hold, and had real good spin on the ball.
"He hit it perfect."
Freshman wideout Giles Jackson, meanwhile, got the afternoon started off with a bang by fielding the game's opening kickoff and taking it 50 yards to the 50-yard line.
Jackson averaged 33 yards on three kick returns on the day.
"Giles is a real ascending player," Harbaugh exclaimed. "Kick returns, had some good ones today. He's a freshman so I didn't know exactly what we were going to have, but he has really produced and had a heck of a year.
"I thought he had a good game today."
Miscellaneous Notes
• Senior cornerback Lavert Hill had a pass breakup to bring his career total to 29, which is the sixth most in Michigan history.
• U-M fell to 2-3 in the all-time series with Alabama. Its last victory over the Crimson Tide came on Jan. 1, 2000, in the Orange Bowl.
• Alabama's 35 points tied its lowest point total of the year (also scored 35 on Tennessee). Its 20 first downs were a season low.
• Freshman safety Daxton Hill and sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson each recorded 1.5 tackles for loss to tie for the team lead.
• Freshman defensive tackle Mazi Smith played in just his second game of the year.
• Wednesday's game was Michigan's sixth all-time appearance in the Citrus Bowl, with the club holding a 4-2 record in the annual game.
• Junior safety Brad Hawkins returned after missing the last two contests with injury.
• Nordin's three made field goals brought his career total to 39 successful makes, which is the fifth most in U-M history.
• The Wolverines' defense failed to record a sack.
• Michigan did not force a turnover for the first time since the Oct. 19 loss at Penn State.
• The 480 yards Michigan allowed were the second most it had given up all year, trailing only the 577 it yielded to Ohio State on Nov. 30.
• Freshman defensive tackle Chris Hinton made his first career start, filling in for injured senior Carlo Kemp and injured redshirt junior Mike Dwumfour.
• Nordin's 57-yard field goal was the longest make in Citrus Bowl history. He is now tied for the most 50-yard field goals (four) in school history.
---
