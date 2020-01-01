Following Michigan football's loss to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl this afternoon, senior offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis shared his intentions in an Instagram post to play elsewhere.

Spanellis redshirted in his freshman season, giving him one more year of immediate eligibility left, as he graduated from U-M in December.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder appeared on special teams in every game during his sophomore and junior seasons in 2017 and 2018, while also contributing in reserve duty on the offensive line. This year, he appeared in 10 of U-M's 13 games on special teams and played guard against Rutgers and Notre Dame.

Spanellis was tabbed as a three-star recruit and the 36th-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2016, according to Rivals.com.

He was the recipient of the 2017 and 2018 Top GPA team award and is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Spanellis joins tight end Mustapha Muhammad, safety J'Marick Woods, linebacker Jordan Anthony and wide receiver Tarik Black as U-M players to enter the transfer portal since the beginning of the 2019 season.