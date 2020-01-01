The Michigan Wolverines' football offense came out on fire on Wednesday against Alabama, putting up 286 yards through the first two quarters on a Crimson Tide defense that had only been yielding 318.5 per outing entering the contest.

Michigan's offense was also incredibly balanced in the first half, racking up 151 yards through the air and 135 yards on the ground en route to 16 points before the break.

The Wolverines stalled in the game's final two quarters, however, posting just 109 yards over the final two frames and failing to crack the scoreboard.

The Maize and Blue possessed the ball six times in the first half and scored on four of them (three field goals and a touchdown), but punted on four of their six second half series and turned the ball over on two others (two interceptions by senior quarterback Shea Patterson).

“It just comes down to players making plays," Patterson said afterward. "We didn’t make enough today.

“I didn’t play my best. I missed a few throws and felt like I didn’t make enough plays."

Patterson in particular had a rough final two quarters, connecting on just eight of his 19 throws for 82 yards, finishing with a stat line of 17-of-37 for 233 yards with one touchdown and two picks.

He had averaged 351.6 passing yards over his last three games, but his streak of three straight 300-yard outings came to an end on Wednesday.

"They started cutting our edge," head coach Jim Harbaugh said, addressing Alabama's second half adjustments.

"That jammed up a few of the outside running plays. But I thought [redshirt freshman running back] Hassan Haskins and [freshman running back] Zach Charbonnet really ran well the whole game.

"We didn't make enough plays or keep enough drives going."