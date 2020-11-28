The Michigan Wolverines' football defense has struggled to stop opponents this season (yielding 42 points last week at Rutgers, 49 the previous week against Wisconsin, etc.), and that trend continued in Saturday's 27-17 loss to Penn State. The Nittany Lions' rushing attack in particular enjoyed a successful afternoon, compiling 254 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per rush. PSU's ground game had been dreadful entering the weekend, averaging just 139 rushing yards per outing prior to Saturday (which ranked 88th nationally).

The Michigan Wolverines' football defense allowed Penn State to average 5.3 yards per play. (USA Today Sports Images)

The most disappointing aspect surrounding U-M's defensive showing was the way they allowed PSU's fourth-string running back, freshman Keyvone Lee, to enjoy a career afternoon. The Nittany Lions' top three running backs — redshirt junior Journey Brown, and sophomores Noah Cain and Devyn Ford — were all out with injury. Lee took advantage of his opportunity by rushing for 134 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. “We have to get better," redshirt sophomore defensive end Taylor Upshaw stressed in the postgame. "There’s no excuse for missed tackles. We’ve been playing football our whole lives. When those are happening, we have to look in the mirror. That’s what I have to say about that. "When it comes to tackling, it’s simple — you run into them and take them to the ground. We’ve been taught our whole lives how to tackle and it’s something we just have to do.” Heading into Saturday, Lee had never rushed for more than 49 yards in a game. Nittany Lion redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford added 73 rushing yards of his own, consistently burning the Michigan defense with his legs. He also registered a 28-yard touchdown run with 3:32 remaining in the second quarter to give Penn State the lead for good, at 14-7. PSU's 254 rushing yards were a season best, with its ground game having been limited to 94 yards or fewer in three of its five prior contests. One positive aspect was that senior defensive end Kwity Paye returned from injury for the first time since the Oct. 31 loss to Michigan State, but U-M's defensive front nevertheless posted only one sack and two tackles for loss.

Michigan Wolverines' Mike Sainristil Makes Crucial Special Teams Mistake That Leads To A Penn State Field Goal

Sophomore wideout Giles Jackson has served as Michigan's primary punt returner all season long, but he missed Saturday's game with an injury and fellow sophomore receiver Mike Sainristil took over those duties. Things did not go smoothly for Sainristil, who fumbled a punt that hit him squarely in the chest late in the second quarter with Michigan trailing 14-7. The Nittany Lions recovered the ball at the Wolverines' 27-yard line, before kicking a 22-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the half to give them a 17-7 edge at the break. Sainristil was removed from the punt returning duties from that point on, with freshman running back Blake Corum taking his place. Jackson wasn't the only key special teamer who was out with an injury. Fifth-year senior kicker Quinn Nordin missed Saturday's contest, as well. Junior Jake Moody served as U-M's kicker in Nordin's place, connecting on both of his extra points. He also made a 40-yard field goal in the third quarter, marking his first successful field goal since last year's 45-14 blowout of Notre Dame on Oct. 26. Redshirt junior punter Brad Robbins, meanwhile, had been on fire entering the weekend (averaging at least 42.0 yards per punt in each of Michigan's previous four games), but he averaged only 37.2 yards on four attempts against Penn State. Additionally, Robbins dropped just one of his four punts inside the Nittany Lion 20-yard line.

Miscellaneous Michigan Football Defensive Notes