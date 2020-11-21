Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football At Rutgers
Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network in a battle of two 1-3 teams. Both squads are currently on three-game losing skids.
Rutgers began its season by knocking off Michigan State, 38-27, in East Lansing, before falling to Indiana (37-21), Ohio State (49-27) and Illinois (23-20) in consecutive weeks.
Michigan started off with a 49-24 triumph at Minnesota, before dropping games to Michigan State (27-24), Indiana (38-21) and Wisconsin (49-11).
This will be the seventh meeting between Michigan and Rutgers, two of college football’s oldest programs. The Wolverines lead the all-time series, 5-1, with victories in the last five matchups. Rutgers won the inaugural meeting at home in 2014 and Michigan claimed victories at High Point Solutions Stadium in 2016 and 2018, and Michigan Stadium in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is 5-0 against the Scarlet Knights, and first-year Rutgers head man Greg Schiano, in his second stint in the position, has never gone up against Michigan as Rutgers' head coach.
Harbaugh "opened up" the quarterback competition this week, after redshirt sophomore starter Joe Milton was benched in the second half last weekend in favor of redshirt freshman Cade McNamara, who impressed while driving the Wolverines 75 yards for their only touchdown drive of the game. Milton is expected to earn the starting nod.
Schiano revealed this week that redshirt junior signal-caller Noah Vedral, a Nebraska transfer, will start against Michigan, despite throwing three interceptions last week and having totaled seven on the season (against just five touchdowns).
Michigan Wolverines Football At Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Information: What Time Is The Game? What Channel Is It On? How To Watch, More
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: High Point Solutions Stadium (Piscataway, N.J.)
TV: Big Ten Network will broadcast the game to a national audience. Mark Followill (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color) and Elise Menaker (sideline) will call the game.
Radio: Jim Brandstatter (play-by-play), Dan Dierdorf (color) and Doug Karsch (sideline), a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com, will call the action on the Learfield IMG College Michigan Football Radio Network. Anchored by WWJ-AM (950) in Detroit, the Michigan Radio Networkis comprised of 38 affiliate stations in Michigan and Ohioduring football season.
Series History: Michigan leads the all-time series, 5-1.
Line: Michigan is a 11.5-point road favorite at most sportsbooks, according to VegasInsider.
Weather Forecast For Kickoff: Michigan Wolverines Football At Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Weather.com is projecting a temperature of 49 degrees and mostly cloudy skies at the time of kickoff, with 0 percent chance of precipitation and 4 MPH wins out of the north.
