Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network in a battle of two 1-3 teams. Both squads are currently on three-game losing skids.

Rutgers began its season by knocking off Michigan State, 38-27, in East Lansing, before falling to Indiana (37-21), Ohio State (49-27) and Illinois (23-20) in consecutive weeks.

Michigan started off with a 49-24 triumph at Minnesota, before dropping games to Michigan State (27-24), Indiana (38-21) and Wisconsin (49-11).

This will be the seventh meeting between Michigan and Rutgers, two of college football’s oldest programs. The Wolverines lead the all-time series, 5-1, with victories in the last five matchups. Rutgers won the inaugural meeting at home in 2014 and Michigan claimed victories at High Point Solutions Stadium in 2016 and 2018, and Michigan Stadium in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is 5-0 against the Scarlet Knights, and first-year Rutgers head man Greg Schiano, in his second stint in the position, has never gone up against Michigan as Rutgers' head coach.