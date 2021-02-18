Getting To Know Mo Linguist, Part 1: What Makes Him An Ace Recruiter?
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh made an outstanding hire this offseason when he brought in Maurice "Mo" Linguist to serve as his new co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.
Linguist has quickly built up a reputation as an elite recruiter in his young career (he's only 36 years old), with U-M already seeing the fruits of his labor pay off on the 2022 recruiting trail.
The Dallas native has heavy ties to the state of Texas, having been born and raised there before spending his collegiate days at Baylor and then making coaching stops at Texas A&M (2018-19) and the Dallas Cowboys (2020).
"Ace recruiter," "one of the best in the business" and "elite on the recruiting trail" are a few of the phrases that have been linked to his name since Harbaugh hired him. But why is he viewed as one of the best recruiters in the game, and what can the Wolverines expect to see from him during his time in Ann Arbor?
To answer these questions, we spoke with six people closely tied to Linguist, including prominent trainers and high school coaches in the state of Texas, parents of past recruits, former colleagues in the coaching ranks and more.
The panel includes:
• LaShonda Cromer (the mother of former Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman, who Linguist recruited to Minnesota)
• Adam Harvey (the former position coach Cibolo [Tex.] Steele five-star cornerback Jaylon Jones, who Linguist recruited to Texas A&M)
• Mickey Matthews (the former head coach at James Madison University, where Linguist worked from 2009-11)
• Justin Owens (the founder of 'Coach O Recruiting' in Dallas, which helps recruits gain exposure)
• Lou Tepper (the former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Buffalo University, where he worked alongside Linguist from 2012-13).
• Rischad Whitfield (a prominent trainer of high schoolers, college athletes and NFL players in the Houston area)
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Balas & Skene, Feb. 10
RELATED: Todd McShay Projects Kwity Paye, Jalen Mayfield As First-Round Draft Picks
LaShonda Cromer
*Cromer is the mother of former Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, with Linguist having served as Bateman's primary recruiter to the Gophers.
What was it like interacting with Linguist during your son's recruitment?
“He was the best. He was real eager to invest in Rashod and was the type of person who had a listening ear. Coach Linguist always called to check in on Rashod and check in on the family.
"He was trustworthy and always communicated with us. Even now, we still stay in touch after the fact and that means a lot. It was a family atmosphere whenever he was around, and he was supporting and trustworthy as if he were a family member.
"Rashod and Coach Linguist had a great relationship with one another. What I liked about him is that he built relationships with not only his players, but also his players’ families.
"It made Rashod's decision to go to Minnesota very easy, thanks to Coach Linguist. It also made me comfortable as a parent to allow my child to go there.”
How do you think he'll do during his time at Michigan?
“He’ll be a great asset to Michigan. The way he connects with kids and acts as a trustworthy man will help him go very far.”
Adam Harvey
*Harvey was five-star cornerback Jaylon Jones' position coach at Steele High School in Cibolo, Tex. Linguist was Jones' primary recruiter when the elite cornerback signed with Texas A&M.
When did your path first cross with Linguist, and what was it like interacting with him during Jones' recruitment?
“He’d come into my school with [then-head coach] Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M to recruit Jaylon Jones. Coach Linguist recruited the right way, in my opinion. Some recruiters nowadays don’t do near enough research, but he did a phenomenal job reaching out to me and getting the scoop on Jaylon.
"Coach Linguist and I had a lot of vulnerable and down to earth conversations about life and about our journeys as football coaches, and as a result I consider him an amazing friend now. Jaylon started all season for A&M last year and will be a future first-round pick if he stays healthy.
"He wanted to go to Florida and had offers all over the place, but chose Texas A&M because of the way Linguist related to him. I’d text him quite often last year with the Cowboys, and he’d respond right away and gave me his personal cell number — apparently I made the cut.
"Coach Linguist called me on National Signing Day when Jaylon signed with A&M, and I was just the DBs coach at the time at Steele High School. He told me he wanted me in the room during the conversation, and that's when Jaylon came into my office as well and Coach Linguist thanked me for everything I’d ever done.
"He gave the phone to Coach Jimbo Fisher after that. Texas A&M already had Jaylon wrapped up at that point and had him signed, but Coach Linguist still took the time to do that.
"It’s things like that that separates recruiters from one another.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news