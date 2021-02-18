Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh made an outstanding hire this offseason when he brought in Maurice "Mo" Linguist to serve as his new co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Linguist has quickly built up a reputation as an elite recruiter in his young career (he's only 36 years old), with U-M already seeing the fruits of his labor pay off on the 2022 recruiting trail.

The Dallas native has heavy ties to the state of Texas, having been born and raised there before spending his collegiate days at Baylor and then making coaching stops at Texas A&M (2018-19) and the Dallas Cowboys (2020).

"Ace recruiter," "one of the best in the business" and "elite on the recruiting trail" are a few of the phrases that have been linked to his name since Harbaugh hired him. But why is he viewed as one of the best recruiters in the game, and what can the Wolverines expect to see from him during his time in Ann Arbor?

To answer these questions, we spoke with six people closely tied to Linguist, including prominent trainers and high school coaches in the state of Texas, parents of past recruits, former colleagues in the coaching ranks and more.

The panel includes:

• LaShonda Cromer (the mother of former Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman, who Linguist recruited to Minnesota)

• Adam Harvey (the former position coach Cibolo [Tex.] Steele five-star cornerback Jaylon Jones, who Linguist recruited to Texas A&M)

• Mickey Matthews (the former head coach at James Madison University, where Linguist worked from 2009-11)

• Justin Owens (the founder of 'Coach O Recruiting' in Dallas, which helps recruits gain exposure)

• Lou Tepper (the former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Buffalo University, where he worked alongside Linguist from 2012-13).

• Rischad Whitfield (a prominent trainer of high schoolers, college athletes and NFL players in the Houston area)