Jim Harbaugh: Michigan Offensive Line Is 'Surprising In A Good Way'

There will be no left guard controversy. Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh was mum during his Monday press conference on who the starting five along the offensive line will be. However, Harbaugh revealed in the summer that redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes, second-year freshman Zak Zinter and redshirt junior Andrew Stueber will start if healthy, while many expect sixth-year senior Andrew Vastardis to get the nod at center. The top true position battle is at left guard, where redshirt freshman Trevor Keegan came out of the spring ahead but redshirt junior Chuck Filiaga had a great offseason and fall camp. Harbaugh provided some more insight while appearing on the Inside Michigan Football radio show with host Jon Jansen Monday night. "It’s a group that’s really surprising in a great way," Harbaugh revealed after saying that expectations for the offensive line are high. RELATED: 'Really Hungry' Wolverines Hope To Surprise College Football World RELATED: Saturday Football Thoughts: Nebraska Parallels, Charbonnet, Peters & More

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara will make his second career start Saturday. (AP Images)

It appears there truly is a top six at this point, just days ahead of the opener. "It is their first time playing together as a unit. Guys like Hayes and Stueber and Vastardis and Keegan and Zinter and Chuck Filiaga, [who's] has had a tremendous camp and entire offseason — guys that have put themselves in position to contribute and play and start. "Not to say that there are battles going on — we know where it is right now — but there’s some good depth there. Good starters, good depth and guys that are interchangeable in a lot of ways. That’s the way it’s becoming." Due to injuries last season, several younger players, like Zinter and Keegan, were thrust into action ahead of schedule. While it caused for growing pains a year ago, it proved beneficial for their development.

"It’s been a good thing, that experience that they had, maybe playing somewhat earlier," Harbaugh noted. "They proved that they can play in games, and now getting that much better every time that they go out to practice or every time they suit up." The group has exceeded expectations in camp, as Harbaugh noted, but all that really matters is how it performs on game day. And until they suit up and compete against the Broncos on Saturday and the other 11 teams on the regular-season schedule, nobody will know exactly how good they are. "You don’t know for sure. There’s definitely a thing about being a gamer — playing really good, executing when it’s the game," Harbaugh said, talking about all positions. "Whether you’re a piano player, a football player or anybody, a doctor, that’s gotta perform. How are you going to do that when it’s game time? You find out in your first game, and I think a lot of guys are going to surprise us in a good way."

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Jim Harbaugh Dishes On Michigan Football Skill Position Standouts