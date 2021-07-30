L.A. Lakers Sign Chaundee Brown, Bucks Give Mike Smith A Shot

It was a big draft night for Michigan basketball — again — with Franz Wagner going eighth overall to the Orlando Magic and Isaiah Livers going No. 42 (second round) to the Detroit Pistons. The good news continued when the Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted free agent Chaundee Brown to a 10-day contract, giving him an opportunity he was seeking.

"Michigan wing Chaundee Brown will sign an exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, a source told ESPN," Jonathan Givony reported. "[He] was the No. 60 ranked prospect on the ESPN 100. Great pickup for the Lakers."

"Let's work ... this is all I needed," Brown said in a tweet following the signing.

WAGNER ELATED TO GO TO ORLANDO







