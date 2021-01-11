TheWolverine - Michigan Basketball Recruiting: All Six Signees Move Up In Updated Rankings

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has inked the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in 2021, and it's only getting better. All six signees moved up in the latest Rivals.com rankings — here's the latest. RELATED Dakich Praises Michigan Big Time | Analysts Weigh In On U-M's Start

Michigan forward Moussa Diabate is a borderline five-star prospect. (https://rivals.com)

The latest team rankings ...



UPDATED: THE NEW RIVALS 150 Where the six Michigan pledges are now:

Houstan moves up three spots from No. 11 to No. 8. He trained in Canada this summer and his Montverde squad is off and running at 11-0, ranked No. 1 in the country. The Eagles have now won 35 straight after a three-point win over Sunrise Christian Academy Saturday at the St. James NIBC Invitational held in Springfield, Va., from Jan. 8-18. They'll take on No. 2 IMG Academy, No. 9 Legacy Early College, No. 10 La Lumiere, No. 11 Wasatch Academy, No. 13 Oak Hill Academy and No. 15 AZ Compass Prep at the event.





IMG Academy is ranked No. 2 nationally. Diabate moves up three spots from No. 29. Palmetto Preps' Jamie Shaw saw him play in a game in South Carolina in late December: Intimidation has nothing really to do with skill. Well, I take that back; perhaps intimidation is a skill in itself. It is certainly something that you take on the floor with you and it can affect winning in a big way. But to step on the floor and have your players innately have a concern that you may embarrass them, that is a real thing. On this night, that player was Michigan signee Moussa Diabate (Bradenton, FL/IMG Academy). Diabate walks on the floor and he moves with a different cadence. When he jumps, when he runs, he just oozes talent at a different level than his peers. On the floor, Diabate plays with a relentless motor as you see his long arms swinging from his broad shoulders. Diabate is a high level defender who can move his feet, turn his hips and block shots at the top of the square. He is a capable rip and attack, rim running forward, who finishes above the rim and even knocked in a three here. Buyer beware, anything around the basket, on either end, keep your head on a swivel.

Bufkin was one of the biggest movers, going from No. 61 to No. 50. Under current MDHHS (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) emergency orders, winter (sports) practices may begin on Jan. 16 with the first day of competition Jan. 22. Bufkin can put it on the floor and score it with the best of them at his position.

Collins put on a show against Ypsi Prep, led by No. 1 class of 2022 prospect Emoni Bates. He scored 29 points and finished extremely well at the rim, set up his teammates for a number of great looks. STORY: COLLINS 'BEST ON THE COURT' AGAINST EMONI BATES, YPSI PREP He moves up six spots from No. 73 to No. 67.

Barnes is the enigma in this class, having not played much over the last year and none yet this season. He's bouncy and athletic and plays with a chip on his shoulder. Despite the inactivity, Barnes moved up 11 spots to No. 101 nationally. EXCLUSIVE: BARNES GOES IN DEPTH ON JUWAN HOWARD, MORE Video: Isaiah Barnes Workout Thoughts On Isaiah Barnes

