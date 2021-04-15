Here is part three of a 12-part series in which we count down Michigan Wolverines football's 2021 strength of schedule from the easiest game (12) to the most difficult contest (1). Checking in at No. 10 is Michigan's homecoming game and Big Ten opener against Rutgers on Sept. 25. RELATED: Ron Bellamy Helping Take Michigan's In-State Recruiting To Another Level RELATED: ESPN's Football Power Index Projects Michigan's 2021 Win/Loss Record

Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Bo Melton scored a touchdown and gained 109 receiving yards in a loss to Michigan Wolverines football in 2020. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Head Coach: Greg Schiano (2nd season) — 3-6 last season, 71-73 overall (.490) Recruiting Rankings 2017 — 43rd 2018 — 58th 2019 — 53rd 2020 — 67th 2021 — 38th

2020 Record: 3-6

Coming into the 2020 season, Rutgers hadn't notched a Big Ten win since the 2017 campaign. The Scarlet Knights were able to buck that trend right away, winning at Michigan State in week one to get off to a nice start to Schiano's first season back as the team's head coach. Rutgers then lost four-straight games, including a triple-overtime thriller to Michigan, 48-42, before rebounding to beat Purdue and Maryland late in the year to go 3-6. The Scarlet Knights were rough on both sides of the ball last season, finishing 106th in total offense and 104th in total defense.

Did You Know?

• Schiano was the head coach in Piscataway from 2001-11 and was the Big East Coach of the Year in 2006. The Scarlet Knights won eight or more games during five of those 11 seasons. • Despite being two of the oldest programs in the country, Michigan and Rutgers hadn't played each other until the 2014 season, Rutgers' first in the Big Ten. The Wolverines lost the first meeting under former head coach Brady Hoke, but have since won six straight in the series. • Michigan dominated the series from 2015-19, with the Wolverines outscoring the Scarlet Knights by a score of 256-37 in those five meetings.

2021 Preview

Rutgers' 3-6 season was a significant step up from what it was previously doing before Schiano arrived, with the head coach bringing in plenty of players via the transfer portal, including four so far this offseason. He's also recruiting high school prospects at a high level, with his 2020 haul checking in as the program's best since 2012. The trajectory is looking up in Piscataway. While Rutgers' offense mustered up just 195 yards per game through the air last season (99th nationally), it should be much improved this year, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Vedral, a former Nebraska transfer, in his second year with the program. It will take quite a bit for another signal-caller to unseat him as the starter, considering he passed for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns last season, completing 61.5 percent of his attempts (he also threw eight interceptions). Serving as a safety cushion — and also as a dynamic weapon — will be senior wideout Bo Melton, who was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick last season and led the club in receiving with 47 catches for 638 yards and six scores. The teams leading rusher, junior running back Isaih Pacheco, also returns, after carrying it 116 times for 515 yards and three touchdowns last season. All in all, the Scarlet Knight offense brings back all 11 offensive starters from last season, including junior left tackle Raiqwon O'Neal, who was also an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020. Defensively, the Scarlet Knights bring back eight starters and will be led by senior linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, a first-team All-Big Ten standout last season who led the squad in tackles (101) and stops for loss (11.0) last season. Fellow senior linebacker Tyshon Fogg was second on the team in tackles with 70, while also making 4.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage. Rutgers has a solid duo of starting cornerbacks in senior Tre Avery, a third-team All-Big Ten performer in 2020, and junior Avery Young, with the two combining for 10 pass breakups last season. One safety spot is also solidified, with junior Christian Izien, an All-Big Ten honorable mention, having made four interceptions, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and 66 tackles last season. The Scarlet Knights look ripe to improve, but the question is, how much better will they be, and will it be enough to propel them into the top four in the Big Ten East?

