Here is part four of a 12-part series in which we count down Michigan Wolverines football's 2021 strength of schedule from the easiest game (12) to the most difficult contest (1). Checking in at No. 9 is Maryland, Michigan's 11th opponent (Nov. 20).

Maryland Terrapins football sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Head Coach: Mike Locksley (3rd season) — 6-17 (.260) Recruiting Rankings 2017 — 17th 2018 — 29th 2019 — 61st 2020 — 32nd 2021 — 20th

2020 Record: 2-3

The Terrapins' 2020 season, like Michigan's, was tough, considering Maryland only played five games — four contests were canceled — and posted a 2-3 record. A win against Minnesota on Friday night of week two made many wonder how good the Maize and Blue's win over Minnesota in the opener actually was, with the Terrapins coming out on top 45-44. They then beat Penn State the following week, 35-19. The story of Maryland's season was its offense, led by sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, being hit or miss. In losses to Northwestern and Indiana combined, he threw six picks and completed only 50.8 percent of his passes. But he exploded for major statistics in wins over Minnesota and Penn State, completing 72.1 percent of his passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns in those two triumphs. The Terrapins scored an average of 40 points per game in their two wins, compared to 12.7 points per game in their three losses (a combined 38 points). An inconsistent offense wasn't enough to overcome a defensive unit that ranked 86th in the country in total defense and 80th in scoring defense.

Did You Know?

• Locksley was the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2018, while Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was serving as the Tide's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. • Michigan was supposed to play Maryland Dec. 5 last season, but due to COVID-19 concerns within the Wolverines' program, the game was canceled. Michigan actually — without knowing it at the time — played its final game of the season the week prior (Nov. 28) against Penn State, with its final three contests being canceled. • Michigan is 8-1 all time against Maryland. The two teams squared off for the first time in 1985, when Wolverines' head coach Jim Harbaugh was the team's starting quarterback, a 20-0 U-M victory. Maryland's only win in the series came in 2014 (23-16 in Ann Arbor). The Maize and Blue have won five straight since then.

2021 Preview

Maryland returns the 10th-most production in all of college football, according to ESPN, but it does lose some key pieces that will be tough to replace. Tagovailoa, an All- Big Ten honorable mention selection last season, still has the reigns of Maryland's offense as the starting quarterback, but he won't have the run-game support of Jake Funk, one of the most underrated players in the conference a year ago, who rushed for 516 yards on 60 carries (8.6 yards per attempt) in 2020. Freshman Peny Boone, who was second on the team in rushing with just 86 yards. Funk scored three of the team's five rushing touchdowns. Junior wideout Dontay Demus Jr. led the squad in receptions (24), yards receiving (365) and receiving touchdowns (4) last season, and he should be a reliable target once again. In that same category is freshman Rakim Jarrett, who grabbed 17 balls for 252 yards and two scores last season in just four contests. Defensively, it will be a challenge to try to make up for the production linebacker Chance Campbell gave the Terps last season, leading the team in tackles (43) and stops for loss (5.5). He decided to transfer to Ole Miss following the 2020 campaign. Maryland's defense gave up a whopping 429.9 yards per game last season (86th in the country), and was especially gashed in the run game, allowing 230 yards per game on the ground (115th). Shoring up the front seven is a must if Locksley's crew wants to find success on that side of the ball this season. While they struggled to defend the run, the Terps were actually very good at going up against the pass. They yielded only 198.6 yards per game through the air last season, with that mark checking in as the 15th-best in the land. Junior safety Jordan Mosley (41 tackles, 2.5 stops for loss, 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups) and corner Tarheeb Still (eight pass breakups), a freshman All-American last season (according to The Athletic), are names to know in the secondary.

Why No. 9 In The Countdown?