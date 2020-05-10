It's Mother's Day, and Michigan Wolverines football is joining in on the festivities, wishing mothers well today.

Michigan, led by director of football creative Aaron Bills, sent out graphics to its 2021 commits, helping them give a shout out to their mother, or as the graphics say, their "#1 supporter."

Mother's day isn't the only topic of conversation led by Michigan commits today. The Wolverines landed Clayton (Ohio) Northmont High safety Rod Moore, as he announced his commitment to the Wolverines this afternoon.

Moore's new fellow commits were very active on social media, congratulating him, but also sending a message about possible future class members.

