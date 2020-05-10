Michigan Football Commits Take Over Social Media On Mother's Day
It's Mother's Day, and Michigan Wolverines football is joining in on the festivities, wishing mothers well today.
Michigan, led by director of football creative Aaron Bills, sent out graphics to its 2021 commits, helping them give a shout out to their mother, or as the graphics say, their "#1 supporter."
Mother's day isn't the only topic of conversation led by Michigan commits today. The Wolverines landed Clayton (Ohio) Northmont High safety Rod Moore, as he announced his commitment to the Wolverines this afternoon.
Moore's new fellow commits were very active on social media, congratulating him, but also sending a message about possible future class members.
'We Ain't Done Yet'
Michigan commits were alluding to Moore's commitment yesterday, with Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech offensive lineman commit Raheem Anderson leading the way. He posted a video of former Los Angeles Rams safety (and current Baltimore Raven) Marcus Peters at a press conference from before the 2018-19 season's NFC Championship game. In the video, Peters says, "I think we ain't done yet."
Go Blue〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/rIOTvOzPcW— Raheem Anderson II (@espn_heem) May 9, 2020
After Moore's commitment today, there's more Twitter buzz surrounding Michigan football recruiting. Clayton (Ohio) Northmont High wide receiver commit Markus Allen posted the video again, reiterating that there's more good coming Michigan's way on the recruiting trail, and soon.
"We not done yet at all," Allen said in his Tweet.
Anderson also reposted the video again following Moore's commitment.
Yeah...we not done yet at all...〽️ #Michin21〽️ pic.twitter.com/SxpEi0lVsh— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) May 10, 2020
Who they are alluding to is not clear, but the Wolverines are in on several recruits that could announce soon, including Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson.
Another top priority in the class is Fresno (Calif.) Central High wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Current Michigan sophomore receiver and California native Giles Jackson had a message on Twitter today for Worthy:
We want you next @Xavierworthy2— G5 (@gilesjackson__) May 10, 2020
Michigan Commits Tweet Out Mother's Day Graphics
Wide receiver commit Markus Allen
Happy Mother’s Day Momma.♥️ pic.twitter.com/bD1z6TcUhd— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) May 10, 2020
Offensive lineman commit Raheem Anderson
🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SU1KkbaiVK— Raheem Anderson II (@espn_heem) May 10, 2020
Kicker / punter commit Tommy Doman
Always there for me. Love you Momma🌹 pic.twitter.com/rCpR9X0x2j— Tommy Doman Jr (@tdoman36) May 10, 2020
Defensive end commit Dominick Giudice
May 10, 2020
Defensive end commit T.J. Guy
May 10, 2020
Quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy
💛💙@MegBMc3 ☝️🏈 Mom! pic.twitter.com/dpiSKqwbHx— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) May 10, 2020
