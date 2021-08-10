Michigan Football LB Junior Colson: 'This Scheme Fits Me'
Michigan Wolverines football is in the midst of a schematic transition on the defensive side of the ball, which means freshmen — like Junior Colson, a former four-star, top-100 recruit — are playing in a different system than the one they originally planned on being a part when signing with the program.
For the most part, they're also playing for new coaches, with the Wolverines having brought in coordinator Mike Macdonald, linebackers coach George Helow, safeties coach Ron Bellamy and defensive passing game coordinator Steve Clinkscale.
Colson was an early enrollee and has been in Ann Arbor since January. During his seven-plus months on campus, the Haiti native who largely grew up in the Nashville area has found a "second home" at Michigan, while getting acclimated on and off the field.
"I’m really enjoying this process," Colson said on a recent episode of The Wolverine Podcast. "A lot of people around here have really brought me into their fold, so I feel like [it’s] a family here, which is one of the reasons why I committed here. The coaches are amazing. The people in town, they’re fabulous. Every time you go outside, ‘Hi, how are you?’ Introducing, meeting new people.
"I haven’t been as home sick as I thought I would be. It’s been a good process, a good transition."
RELATED: Aidan Hutchinson Tabbed As The Second-Biggest 'Freak' In College Football
RELATED: Sights And Sounds From Michigan Football's First Three Fall Camp Practices
Colson quickly grew his bond with Helow, Macdonald and the rest of the staff.
"It’s been amazing. Practice has been amazing; I’ve enjoyed it from the first day of practice," he said. "When I first came I was skeptical [of the new coaches], but after I met them, got to work with them — they’re amazing. They’re probably the best coaches I’ve worked with, and I believe they can take me to the next level of my talent."
He spends time daily with Helow, who is making sure Colson learns the entire defense, not just the WILL linebacker spot where he is slated to play at this fall. Macdonald is running the operation, and Colson has full trust in him to turn Michigan's defensive fortunes around in 2021.
"We kind of went a little back, because he was at Maryland and he recruited me pretty hard at Maryland," Colson explained of Helow. "But he’s a great coach. I probably meet with him every day, just on film, making sure I know everything just to be able to play at my best. ... He can switch me around, move me around so I can be at my best. It’s been amazing working with him.
"[Macdonald is] a great guy, a great person. Coaching-wise, he’s phenomenal. That man’s a genius when it comes to coaching. Coming up with plays … coming up with plays on the fly sometimes, too. Sometimes in practice, he’s like, ‘Let’s make this adjustment,’ which I’ve really enjoyed because you can tell how it’s going to be in the games. He can make adjustments on the fly
"His background is deep. You can’t coach in the NFL for that long without knowing what you’re doing. And he’s brought all of that to college. This year, he’s going to show everybody that he’s the best coach out there."
Several Michigan players have raved about Macdonald's system, which is largely based on his experiences in Baltimore and with the Georgia Bulldogs, where he worked as a graduate assistant. It's not the scheme Colson originally thought he'd play in, but he loves it — and believes in it — nonetheless.
"I think this scheme fits me better than most schemes would," he said. "I can play multiple positions, but I’m playing inside, which is where I’ve always wanted to play. I can go sideline to sideline. I think it’s easier than being on one side of the field. Just going out, doing my thing.
"They have me, in particular, at WILL right now. So I’ve been learning WILL, been learning everything about the position. It’s been knew to me, having to take on blocks and doing all of those different things. The plays are amazing.
"The defense is meant for linebackers to eat, and that’s one of the things that I really like. Everything funnels to the linebackers, so if you’re doing your job, you’ll always be in on the tackle."
Colson, who rose into the two-deep of the depth chart during spring practices, has enjoyed his time with his teammates in the linebacker room, as well, saying it's a competitive, but supportive, bunch.
"[Redshirt junior] Josh Ross has impressed me a lot," Colson said. "I like everything about him. He’s a great player; he’s a great person, first. He’s taken me under his wing, so he’s taught me a lot of things that I can add to my game. I love working with him.
"[Redshirt sophomore] Mike B[arrett], he’s a funny dude. I work with him, too. He likes to compete; I like to compete. We’re always competing with speed, because before I came there … he still is probably one of the fastest guys there. He can move, so we’re always competing in speed.
"And then, Solo [sophomore Anthony Solomon]. Solo’s been a great help. He’s become one of my really good friends since I came here. He’s a good guy."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook