As a fifth-year senior on Michigan’s 2017 roster, linebacker Mike McCray was listed at 6-4, 242 pounds.

Some have tabbed him ‘too slow’ to be an NFL linebacker, and McCray revealed that was the main fallacy he wanted to put to rest at Michigan’s Pro Day on Friday.

“I wanted to show people that I can move,” he explained. “I was extremely happy with the way everything went. It actually kind of reminded me of practice.

“I consider myself a smooth player, but some people may view that as someone who moves slow or nonchalantly. I just try to be who I am and show teams that I can move.

“I’m not necessarily fast, but … it’s hard to explain. Other teams have told me I’m smooth too, so apparently people are seeing it.”

McCray explained that he’s shown his value to teams not just on the field, but in other ways as well.

“I think I’ve shown what I’m capable of both on the field [at the Senior Bowl, for example] and in the interview process,” he said. “Teams have gotten to know me as a person, and I think that’s beneficial.

“The next step will be visiting with NFL clubs. I don’t have any set up yet, but I know they’ll come.”

The former U-M linebacker said for guidance, he’s turned to several seniors from the 2016 roster who went through this same process last year.

McCray explained that while they’ve helped him immensely, he’s tried to do the same for some of the guys who will be going through the same thing a year from now.

“I tell the younger guys to just go out and compete and have fun,” he explained. “Don’t take anything for granted. You never know when a certain play could be your last.

“I also make sure to tell them to have fun — if you don’t have fun and you stress too much about it, it takes away from the game.”