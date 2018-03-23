Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
As a fifth-year senior on Michigan’s 2017 roster, linebacker Mike McCray was listed at 6-4, 242 pounds.
Some have tabbed him ‘too slow’ to be an NFL linebacker, and McCray revealed that was the main fallacy he wanted to put to rest at Michigan’s Pro Day on Friday.
“I wanted to show people that I can move,” he explained. “I was extremely happy with the way everything went. It actually kind of reminded me of practice.
“I consider myself a smooth player, but some people may view that as someone who moves slow or nonchalantly. I just try to be who I am and show teams that I can move.
“I’m not necessarily fast, but … it’s hard to explain. Other teams have told me I’m smooth too, so apparently people are seeing it.”
McCray explained that he’s shown his value to teams not just on the field, but in other ways as well.
“I think I’ve shown what I’m capable of both on the field [at the Senior Bowl, for example] and in the interview process,” he said. “Teams have gotten to know me as a person, and I think that’s beneficial.
“The next step will be visiting with NFL clubs. I don’t have any set up yet, but I know they’ll come.”
The former U-M linebacker said for guidance, he’s turned to several seniors from the 2016 roster who went through this same process last year.
McCray explained that while they’ve helped him immensely, he’s tried to do the same for some of the guys who will be going through the same thing a year from now.
“I tell the younger guys to just go out and compete and have fun,” he explained. “Don’t take anything for granted. You never know when a certain play could be your last.
“I also make sure to tell them to have fun — if you don’t have fun and you stress too much about it, it takes away from the game.”
McCray’s position coach last year — Chris Partridge — has since moved to coach the safeties, and as a result Al Washington was brought in from Cincinnati to now man the linebackers.
McCray said he likes what he’s seen from Washington so far.
“I’ve talked to him a lot already,” he said. “I’ve had so much free time since I came back from training in California — I’ve actually been pretty bored.
“Coach Washington has been asking me a lot of questions about the defense, and is trying to learn it. He’s a huge asset to the team.”
McCray advised fans to be on the lookout this fall for the new crop of linebackers Washington will be working with.
“There are so many guys who are going to emerge this season,” he exclaimed. “You’ve got [redshirt freshmen] Jordan Anthony and Drew Singleton, [sophomore] Josh Ross, [redshirt sophomore] Devin Gil, [juniors] Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson, [fifth-year senior] Noah Furbush — there’s probably more. They’ve all improved from last year — we have so much depth at the position now.”
Finally, the latest buzz around Ann Arbor hasn’t been about football, but instead about the incredible run that the basketball Wolverines are on.
“My god-brother is [fifth-year senior point guard] Jaaron Simmons, so I’ve watched him a lot,” McCray said. “That Houston game [last Saturday] didn’t end till like 1:00 a.m. — my fiancé and dog were sleeping, but I was wide awake watching the game. Once Houston missed those free throws, I was like ‘we’re going to make this shot.’
“Sure enough, [freshman guard Jordan] Poole hit the shot and I jumped up screaming and my dog started barking like crazy and woke up my fiancé. She was scared because she thought something bad had happened.
“And then of course the team was on fire last night [against Texas A&M]. They’ll beat Florida State this weekend too — it’ll be revenge for when they beat us [in the 2017 Orange Bowl].”
