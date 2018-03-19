Today we move on to offensive guard and center, which figures to be the strength of the offensive line next season.

Michigan's spring football practice begins in just four days on March 23, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering next season.

Splitting the offensive line into interior and exterior lineman, we begin with the inside.

Bredeson, Ruiz and Onwenu should be locks to start somewhere along the offensive line. In a perfect world, those three would be the left guard, center and right guard in that order.

If that's the case, it's actually a pretty formidable interior of the line. Bredeson will be a third-year starter, Ruiz could be one of the best center's the school has ever had — his potentially is that high — and Onwenu is a mauler that can really run block.

Ruiz, who has proven to be one of the more fun personalities on the team through social media and team videos, played with U-M junior quarterback Shea Patterson in high school. Their connection could be critical this year.

Bredeson, while a mainstay at left guard, could be forced out to either left or right tackle like Mason Cole was, should Michigan's young tackle not develop quick enough. The same could be said for Spanellis, who is a candidate to start at both guard (of Bredeson is moved out) and tackle. He can also play center, so on the off-chance the coaches see Ruiz as more of a guard, Spanellis could fill the center spot.

Regardless of who plays where, it's a good bet that those four players will be starting come fall. We'll have more on the offensive tackles tomorrow.

Runyan Jr. can play both right tackle and right guard and will compete for both spots, but will likely serve as a backup. A backup with his experience will be nice to have, since the injury bug can strike at any time.