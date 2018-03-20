Today we move on to offensive tackle, which is one of the biggest question marks this team has entering the new year.

Michigan's spring football practice begins in just three days on March 23, which means it's time to take a look at how each position group stacks up entering next season.

Left and right tackle are the two biggest areas on concern on the Michigan offense. Losing Mason Cole at left tackle hurts and the right tackle position in 2017 simply wasn't reliable.

Bushell-Beatty, the returning starter at right tackle, will be the favorite to start again, but unless he improves significantly, isn't the answer. Spanellis, who we talked about yesterday as a candidate at guard and center, could certainly prove to be one of the best five linemen and take a tackle job.

If it's not Bushell-Beatty or Spanellis, it come be any number of guys. Hudson has received a lot of praise after switching from defensive line and seems to be the current favorite for left tackle, but could slide to right tackle if junior guard Ben Bredeson moves out to left tackle.

Stueber, Filiaga and Honigford all are relative unknowns. They have talent, and could prove to be the blockers Michigan needs, but without having much to go on, it's difficult to project any of them as starters.

Ulizio started 2017 as the right tackle starter, but quickly lost the job to Bushell-Beatty. He will compete again for the job, but is likely to serve as a backup in 2018.

Newsome is a wildcard. He's loaded with ability and if completely healthy, could solve a lot of problems by starting at left tackle. However, he may never be the same player he was before his injury, and he might not even be cleared to play. So, think of Newsome as somebody that would be more of a bonus. U-M can't count on his health right now, but if he were to be able to play even close to the level he was at pre-injury, it would be a welcome sight for Michigan coaches and fans. More should come out about his status during spring practice.

Mayfield is a solid recruit that will compete right away, but also has a strong chance of being redshirted if he isn't a starter.

Michigan's offensive line starters against Notre Dame in the fall could be any number of guys. There's really no way to tell at this point who will win jobs, but know that the only two players that seem locked into starting are Bredeson and sophomore guard/center Cesar Ruiz. Junior guard Michael Onwenu, Spanellis, Hudson and Bushell-Beatty are next in line.