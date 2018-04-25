If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters .

Spring practices are over, and the Michigan football team is preparing to head to France. We take a look at how the quarterback position stacks up going into summer below.

• Freshman Joe Milton: After enrolling in January, Milton has turned heads this spring. He has an absolute cannon for an arm and good athleticism. While he should redshirt 2018, he will have every opportunity — likely beginning next year — to be Michigan's quarterback of the future. U-M will have no shortage of good options.

• Redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey: McCaffrey is the wild card in the quarterback room. He has the intelligence and decision making skills to play the position, but doesn't necessarily have the same body type as some of the other guys. The coaches like him and he has the ability to push Peters for either the starting job or backup slot depending on what happens with Patterson. Again, the depth here is considerably better than 2017.

• Redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters: After starting last season as the No. 3 QB, Peters got his chance midway through the year and had some bright moments. There's a lot of room to grow, but fans should feel much more comfortable with Michigan's depth at the position this season. Peters would be a capable starter if Patterson is not eligible.

• Junior Shea Patterson: The transfer from Ole Miss is still waiting to be ruled eligible, but if he is, he should be Michigan's starting quarterback. The former five-star recruit has enjoyed a great spring and is working on learning the playbook and getting up to speed with how U-M runs its offense and program. He has the arm, athleticism and intelligence to be a field general — hopefully fans get to see it this fall.

• “I love Shea. He’s an interesting guy. He’ll come in and chat with me, we’ve talked a little bit of coverage, talked some football. I’m really happy he’s here. He’s a tremendous young man from a great family. Competition’s a beautiful thing, and I expect great things from him.” — Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown

• "Recent practices have produced a number of outstanding individual plays, with each quarterback having played well. Redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey is much bigger and stronger. He was thin last year but has added very good weight and continues to be that guy everyone talks about as a future captain. He’s been good.

"Redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters has thrown well, as well.

"And freshman quarterback Joe Milton has also had some really nice moments. He had a throw on the run off his back foot, about 45 yards on a rope that not a lot of people can make. He’s got a long way to go, but he’s certainly got the arm strength and the body to be a very good quarterback." — ITF from March 30th

• “All the quarterbacks are playing very well, and as a result it’s helping us get better as cornerbacks. They can get outside the pocket, so we have to be ready for the scramble drill.” — Michigan junior cornerback David Long

• "The quarterbacks have all looked good. Redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters has thrown the ball well, and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey is bigger and stronger, playing well. Freshman Joe Milton is fast and has the cannon for the arm most expected. He’s made a few more of those throws off is back foot that would be ill advised if he didn’t have the arm to bail him out.

"All that said, junior Shea Patterson is a step above, as expected." — ITF Extra from April 6th

• "Plenty of folks we've talked to are impressed with transfer quarterback Shea Patterson, and while most are careful to mention all of Michigan's QBs when they speak, it's obvious that if Patterson is made eligible immediately by the NCAA, he has what it takes to lead the Wolverines. Nobody needs to say it. Watch the videos of him operating in the SEC the past couple of years." — ITF Extra from April 9th

• "Michigan's quarterback situation may be better than advertised, especially if junior transfer Shea Patterson is eligible. Much has been said about that, obviously, but there's more to say. He's begun looking very comfortable over the past couple of weeks, but he's not The Lone Ranger in the effectiveness department. In the views of some, redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters took big steps in the second part of spring ball, following a slow start. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey represents, in some people's minds, the most consistent performer the Wolverines have put behind center this spring.

"True freshman Joe Milton? He tossed a pair of touchdown passes last Saturday, and he possesses a trait noticeable beyond his size and talent. Namely, a desire to be very good. He's been called one of the most coachable players one observer has seen in the winged helmet." — ITF Extra from April 16th

• “He’s a playmaker. Everybody gets excited when he’s out there and if he makes a special play, you can feel the energy throughout our team, you can just feel it, the positive energy, and he is a playmaker.” — Michigan passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton on Shea Patterson