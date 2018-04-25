If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters .

Spring practice is over, which means football season is inching closer, even if it feels a long ways off. We're taking a look at each position group based on what we've heard this spring. Today we continue with the running backs.

• Senior Karan Higdon: Higdon will be the bell cow back of the bunch. He showed flashes of dominance last season after taking the starting job, but still has something to prove against more challenging opponents. He's become more of a fan favorite after the Amazon series "All Or Nothing" which showed him and his daughter a number of times, and a strong senior season should land Higdon in the NFL. He is a candidate and probable favorite to be named the team's offensive captain.

• Junior Chris Evans: Evans slipped a little bit last season after a huge freshman season, but finished strong. He's a nice complement to Higdon's style of running. He can catch the ball out the backfield, has elite speed and should help U-M have a solid one-two punch out of the backfield.

• Redshirt sophomore Kareem Walker: Nobody really seems to know where Walker stands with the coaching staff. He has talent — and got to show it a little bit in 2017 — but he always seems to find himself buried on the depth chart one way or another. This year needs to be a big season for him or he could find himself passed up by incoming freshmen.

• Sophomore O'Maury Samuels: After getting a few carries in 2017, Samuels is in line for a bigger role in 2018. It's unclear how much larger of a role, but his performance in fall camp could go a long way in determining that. Running backs frequently get injured and U-M likes to deploy three backs anyways, so the opportunity is there for the taking.

• Redshirt freshman Kurt Taylor: Taylor will likely continue to serve as a depth guy in the backfield. There's been no indication that he can become a major contributor yet, but he's still very young. Walk-on junior Tru Wilson has had a good spring as well and could get an occasional carry.

• Sophomore fullback Ben Mason: Mason got hurt and missed most of the spring, but he should be ready to go in the fall. He's a head smasher and should be a major contributor this fall. He's one of Jim Harbaugh's favorite players and it's easy to see why.

• Fifth-year senior fullback Jared Wangler: Needing fullback depth, Wangler will serve as either the No. 2 or 3 guy behind Mason and potentially incoming freshman Ben VanSumeren. Keep an eye out for sophomore walk-on Matt Brown too, he had a nice spring.