Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson is set to make his college decision today, and the Michigan Wolverines' football program appears to be the favorite to land his commitment. LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee are the other four finalists competing to land the services of the No. 83 overall player in the nation. TheWolverine's EJ Holland flew to Tennessee this week to spend some time with Colson prior to his commitment, with all of his coverage from the trip — as well as the stories leading up to it — below in chronological order (the newest ones are listed first).

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting target Junior Colson is rated as the No. 83 overall player in the country. (Rivals.com)

• Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Previews Upcoming Decision Colson provides a final quick take on what he likes about each of his final five schools, while admitting he has distanced himself from his phone as calls from collegiate coaches have begun rolling in at a higher rate. • Big Board: A Closer Look at Michigan LB Recruiting Holland takes a close look at the two linebacker commits Michigan already has in the fold for the 2021 class, while also examining the primary targets it is still after — a group that is undoubtedly headlined by Colson. • Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Talks Michigan Ahead of Upcoming Decision Colson discusses how he's handling phone calls with college recruiters, while also expanding on the bond he has built with U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary.

• ITB Extra: Michigan's Push for top LB Targets Holland provides the latest on several of U-M's top targets at linebacker, while also recapping the virtual tours Colson has been receiving of the Wolverines' Ann Arbor campus. • Blue Chips: Thoughts, Tidbits on Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Holland gives his latest thoughts on Colson after departing the linebacker's home in Tennessee, explaining why he thinks the Maize and Blue sit in an outstanding position to land his commitment. • Into the Blue: Percentages for 10 of Michigan's Most Wanted Recruits Inside is a rundown of not only U-M's top remaining targets still on the board, but also an opinionated percentage of the chance Michigan has to land each of them, with Colson's checking in very high.