Michigan Wolverines Basketball Makes The Cut For 2022 Ernest Udeh

One, Yohan Traore, will visit U-M this fall . Yet another, Ernest Udeh, recently included the Wolverines in his final 10. Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Tennessee, UCLA, Miami and Baylor also made the cut.

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard isn’t resting on the recruiting trail, working on finishing the 2022 class with a bang. He’s searching for another big man, and two are extremely interested.

Udeh had an incredible summer after going unranked heading in, putting him in position to land at an elite program.

“As rare as it is, Ernest Udeh could be another prospect that started the summer outside the Rivals150 that will get consideration for five-star status,” Rivals.com’s Dan McDonald said. “Currently at No. 115 overall, the Florida native improved every time out this summer with Southeast Elite and during June with his Dr. Phillips (Fla.) team. He’s a dominant force in the paint at 6-foot-10, with great athleticism, strong hands and soft touch around the rim.”

He wasn’t at his best at the NBA Players’ Association Top 100 Camp recently, but few were. Many were dragging after the long summer on the AAU circuit, and Udeh was among them.

“In the reps he had, he did what he does,” Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw said. “He’s not doing anything outside of 10 feet, not switching ball screens and moving his feet, but he’s a good shot blocker, a good rebounder and finishes viciously around the rim.”

He’s also open between his final 10, ProInsight.com’s Andrew Slater said after speaking with people in the know.

“I thought he was just okay at Top 100; on the other hand, a lot of guys are exhausted by the time of the Top 100,” Slater said. “They’ve been running around for months. Usually, it’s in the early part of June … this time they did it after everything was over. A lot of guys were gassed.

“But I thought he was okay, showed his ability around the rim, rebound. They had a lot of quality bigs, so maybe that contributed to it, but he looked better at Pangos [Camp in California] than here.”

Regardless, he’s clearly one of the best big men in his class, and he’s coveted. Michigan will continue to watch him and recruit him into the fall, when he’s expected to be on campus.

Watch for more on Udeh and other prospects in the days to come …



